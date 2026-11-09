9 Slang Words From the 1980s We Still Use Today

The '80s were tubular; each year made a bold, colorful statement in music, movies, style, and slang.

It's hard to believe the decade of cult-classic blockbusters, big hair, MTV, and shoulder pads began almost 47 years ago, though some trends have made a comeback in the 2010s and 2020s, like high-waisted jeans and neon-colored clothing.

The '80s are remembered for next-generation technology: the Sony Walkman, VHS tapes, boomboxes (cue John Cusack), CDs, camcorders, and the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Hair was always teased, and hairspray was a non-negotiable for men and women. Music videos took over pop culture; Michael Jackson had us dancing with Billie Jean, and Madonna invited material girls to live in a material world.

Movies that remain beloved, including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, Top Gun, The Breakfast Club (or really anything with Molly Ringwald), Ghostbusters, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Return of the Jedi, lit up theater marquees in the '80s.

Beyond fashion, media, and tech, the '80s also gave us several slang terms. Some faded as soon as they arrived, while others stuck around.

According to Your Dictionary, here are nine ‘80s slang words we still use today.

CRUSING

Magnum, P.I. | Silver Screen Collection/GettyImages

Definition: "To travel without destination or purpose."

In a sentence: He asked if I wanted to take a drive, and we went cruising all night.

“Cruising” in the 1980s meant enjoying a long drive with nowhere specific to go. If someone invited you to "cruise" or said they were out "cruising," you knew they were driving around aimlessly.

In 2026, "cruising" still describes a leisurely drive without a destination, just for fun.

HARSH

Definition: "Unpleasant and difficult to accept or experience, physically discomforting, overly intense."

In a sentence: The bar was filled with smoke and the harsh smell of cigarettes.

The word "harsh" has always sounded, well, unpleasant, so it’s no surprise its meaning took on the same tone. Since the '80s, people have used harsh to describe something uncomfortable or intense.

In 2026, we use it the same way, whether we’re talking about someone’s actions, a tough experience, or something extremely unappealing, like a bright light shining right in your face.

AWESOME

Portrait of American Singer Madonna on Stage | Bettmann/GettyImages

Definition: "Terrific, extraordinary."

In a sentence: I listen to that song on repeat; it's awesome!

Awesome is one of those words that has never lost relevance. The '80s popularized it as the go-to way to describe something amazing or exceedingly cool.

In 2026, people of all ages still use "awesome" to express excitement about something (or someone) extraordinary.

FOR SURE

Definition: "Without doubt or question, certainly."

In a sentence: He was the nicest person I ever met, for sure.

The slang "for sure" is another classic that has stuck around, and hopefully always will. In both the 1980s and 2026, it’s an easy way to say "of course," often to reassure someone or dispel uncertainty. Sometimes a casual "for sure" is just what someone needs to hear in an anxious moment.

OUTRAGEOUS

Portrait Of Anthony Michael Hall With Eye In Mouth | Bonnie Schiffman Photography/GettyImages

Definition: "Not conventional or matter-of-fact, exceeding the limits of what is usual."

In a sentence: People wore outrageous costumes to the concert, and don't even get me started on the band.

Outrageous is a fun, expressive word that spices up any conversation. In the '80s, it described something so bold or abnormal that it was actually cool. In 2026, we use it less as a compliment and more to denote something shocking, but the basic meaning remains.

BURN OUT

Definition: "Exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation, usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration."

In a sentence: She worked so hard that she was afraid she would burn out before the Q4 meeting.

"Burn out" is so common today that we forget people used it to describe the same feeling in the '80s. Someone who was burnt out was totally exhausted and just over it.

In 2026, we use "burn out" to describe how we feel after a long workday, or maybe a tough year that’s absolutely depleted our motivation. Anything that leaves someone feeling overly drained (work, a conversation, or a hobby) is an example of burnout.

WHOA

Sigourney Weaver In 'Ghostbusters' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

Definition: "Pause to consider or reconsider, often used to express a strong reaction."

In a sentence: Whoa, that is one fun pair of sunglasses!

Whoa, like many words on this list, has definitions that couldn’t be more different. Centuries ago, people riding horseback or steering carriages used "whoa" to slow or stop the horses.

In the 1980s, "whoa" became an exclamation of surprise or intense reaction, both pleasant and unpleasant. In 2026, we say "whoa" to express excitement, surprise, or concern, depending on the instance.

CHILL

Definition: "Having a laid-back style or easy demeanor; having a relaxed style or manner."

In a sentence: He wanted to go to the mall, but I had a long day and just wanted to chill.

"Chill" has lots of meanings, both formal and informal. In the '80s, it broke away from its "cold" definition and became slang for someone or something calm, laid-back, or relaxing.

In 2026, we still use "chill" to describe someone who’s low-key, or to signal when we want to unwind.

EXCELLENT

Stevie Wonder | Aaron Rapoport/GettyImages

Definition: "Very good of its kind: eminently good."

In a sentence: She had an excellent taste in music, especially when it came to r&b.

According to Merriam-Webster, "excellent" may not have been invented in the '80s, but the decade surely made it a household word. Back then, people used "excellent" to describe something very good.

In 2026, we use "excellent" when "good" or "great" doesn’t fully explain how we feel.

Read More: