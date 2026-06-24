What Does the Slang Term "41" Mean?

Move over, "6-7." That particular turn of phrase might have become widespread enough to be crowned Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year in 2025, but now there’s a new favorite number in Gen Alpha and Gen Z slang: "41."

Unlike "6-7" before it, "41," for the most part, is at least pronounced as written, "forty-one" (although the same team at Dictionary.com has noted a split "4-1" or "four-one" version doing the rounds too). Just like "6-7," though, the popularity of "41" among teens and Gen-Zers looks to be almost entirely due to a pop culture track dating from the early 2020s.

A New Number Enters the Chat

So, whereas "6-7" started life in the 2024 rap song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla (albeit with a little help from NBA star LaMelo Ball, who stands exactly 6 feet 7 inches tall), "41" has apparently been taken from a song by rapper and TikTok star Blizzi Boi.

In part of the track, titled the "41 Song," Blizzi Boi simply lists a number of things of which he has precisely forty-one, seemingly using the number enough times in quick succession for it to catch on in slangy speech.

The track was first uploaded to Soundcloud back in 2021, but it was toward the end of 2025 that its repeated “forty-one” motif first appeared to have caught on in teenage and tweenage slang—its popularity further spurred on by a viral dance that took the form of an inverted “6-7 dance.”

More Meme Than Meaning

And again, just like "6-7" before it, the precise meaning of "41" in modern slang is more than a little vague, varied, and proving somewhat difficult to pin down. The lexicographers at Merriam-Webster, for instance, have labelled it as nothing more than “a nonsense expression used by teens,” that is, “perhaps [used] … as a way of signifying a form of shared knowledge or interest.”

Dictionary.com agrees that it’s “largely a nonsensical interjection,” and not that it can appear “in nearly any context” as a kind of generational “inside joke.”

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The popularity of "41" among Gen Alpha, in particular, seems to be at least partly driven by the fact that older generations muscled in on their previous inside joke, "6-7." As teachers and parents caught on to the "6-7" craze (and it fell into the mainstream enough to end up as Word of the Year), Gen Alpha soon began looking elsewhere for a new number-based trend that could, once more, be completely unique to them.

As a result, they latched on to "41," and started dropping it into conversation and everyday life—from classroom answers to memes and social media captions—purely to make each other laugh, and apparently confuse the heck out of everyone else, who were only just getting used to "6-7."

The world of modern slang, it seems, moves remarkably quickly.

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