It's Friday night, pillows fluffed, pajamas on, and pizza on the way. Then your phone flashes—and so do images of your friends having the best night of their lives, the new bar you haven't tried, or even a potential love interest waiting in plain sight. That anxious feeling that everyone else is having fun without you is called "fomo," short for "fear of missing out." Side effects can include compulsively scrolling through social media, second-guessing your relationships, heightened stress, and lower self-esteem.

Give in to the doomscroll devil on your shoulder, and you'll likely find exactly what you feared: a nonstop highlight reel of everyone you know, every night, like clockwork. Spot a pattern? If you guessed social media, you'd be right.

The Origins of "Fomo"

"Fomo" was coined in 2004 by Harvard Business School student Patrick J. McGinnis, around the time social networking was taking off. It starts with the awareness that you might be missing out, followed by a compulsive urge to stay socially connected. As platforms like Facebook and Twitter became part of everyday life, the term quickly spread beyond academic circles.

In 2013, "fomo" was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary, defined as the "fear of missing out: anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may be happening elsewhere, often aroused by posts seen on a social media website." Factor in the rise of Instagram, livestreams, and group chat culture, and the definition has expanded beyond missed parties: it now captures the anxiety of being left out, out of touch, or out of the online conversation.

Today, "fomo" perfectly describes the modern unease of watching others' lives unfold online—and feeling like you're always a step behind.

The Psychology Behind Fomo

pixdeluxe/GettyImages

Social media keeps us connected 24/7, but instead of strengthening relationships, it often does the opposite. Constantly scrolling through friends' highlight reels can make gaps in your social life feel bigger, emphasizing missed events, unshared experiences, and even perceived social shortcomings. Psychologists say this cycle of comparison fuels "fomo," driving compulsive behaviors like obsessively checking notifications or overcommitting to social events out of fear of being left out.

"Fomo" thrives in the digital age, but it’s rooted in a timeless human need: connection. And while everyone craves connection, some are more vulnerable to "fomo" than others. Those with low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, or concerns about body image may feel it more often and more intensely. The trick is satisfying that need offline instead of letting every notification dictate your sense of worth.

So go ahead—put down the phone, enjoy your Friday night, and maybe let "jomo" (the "joy of missing out") take over instead.