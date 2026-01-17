Okay, Fine, We’ll Explain it: Here’s What “Skibidi” Means

Every new generation has its fair share of words and phrases that baffle just about everybody outside of that age group. And now in the mid 2020s (for anyone who isn’t Gen Z or Gen Alpha at least), it is probably skibidi that is the most baffling of all modern lingo.

So what does skibidi—or rather, in full, skibidi toilet—mean? How might you go about using it (if you really wanted to)? And where on earth did such a bizarre word even come from?

Where Did It Come From?

Let’s deal with this part of the story first. Skibidi toilet began life back in February 2023 as a computer-animated web series by Georgia-based YouTuber Alexey Gerasimov, released on his channel @DaFuq!?Boom.

The series depicts a dystopian (yet fairly comic) war between mobile toilet bowls with leering and grimacing human heads coming out of them, versus various humanoid creatures with surveillance cameras, speakers, and other electronic devices for heads.

The series quickly went viral among Gen Alpha and has remained hugely popular ever since. The first video in the series has now amassed tens of millions of views, while the series itself is nearing 200 instalments, and the @DaFuq!?Boom YouTube channel has over 47 million subscribers.

As The Washington Post has since reported, Skibidi Toilet videos in all shapes and sizes and across various platforms have now amassed in the region of a staggering 65 billion views online.

So why “Skibidi”?

In early episodes of Skibidi Toilet, the grimacing human toilet heads were shown singing along to a viral mashup of two pop songs: Timbaland’s 2007 smash hit “Give It To Me” and the somewhat less well-known 2022 track “Dom Dom Yes Yes” by the Bulgarian artist Biser King. King’s track (and ultimately the mashup) features a bridge of nonsensical scat-style singing, which included a short repeated line that has come to be realized online, and in the series’ title, as “skibidi”—hence skibidi toilet.

After the YouTube series went viral (around eight or nine episodes in, according to its creator), the word quickly spun off on its own and became a meme, eventually finding a place in the “brain rot” vocabulary of Gen Alpha kids.

So What Does It Actually Mean?

In the original lyrics and scat-singing break of Dom Dom Yes Yes, of course, “skibidi” is just a nonsense syllable-filler—or a nonlexical vocable, if you want to get technical about it. But even in real-world Gen-Alpha use, skibidi really doesn’t have much of a fixed meaning.

As the team Merriam-Webster points out, the term is “mainly used for humorous, expressive, and ironic effect.” In naming it one of their words of the year in 2025, meanwhile, the team at Cambridge Dictionaries defined skibidi even more loosely, labelling it, “a word that can have different meanings, such as ‘cool’ or ‘bad,’ or [that] can be used with no real meaning, as a joke.”

As such, it has a host of uses and implications in Gen Alpha slang, and it’s all but impossible to pin them all down.

Speakers might drop a skibidi into conversation where an expletive or similar expression might be more common, for instance, as in “Oh my skibidi!” or “What the skibidi?!” Alternatively, it might take the place of an adjective, regardless of whether it’s good or bad, as in “That was so skibidi.”

And then again, it might just get dropped in place of any old word in a sentence, purely for comic effect, with no rhyme nor reason behind it—or “The skibidi of skibidi is ‘skibidi,’” as you might put it.

