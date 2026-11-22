Society has always had, and will always have, shifting standards of beauty. Each year, decade, and century, across oceans and cultures, we're given new ideals to marvel at and obsess over, from facial features to style to settings.

While this seems unavoidable, especially in the digital era, true beauty remains in the eye of the beholder.

Beauty in the Eye of the Era

Elizabeth Taylor As Cleopatra | Keystone/GettyImages

Whether we’re admiring a person or a scene, what we find beautiful is subjective. A person you find particularly attractive might not be equally remarked upon by an acquaintance. Similarly, a destination someone else considers stunning might not appeal to you whatsoever. And perhaps that’s the beauty of beauty!

This individuality inspires different looks, trends, and tourist destinations that take turns in the spotlight. Over time, big hair gave way to long, sleek tresses; clean-shaven faces to mustaches and beards; and figures are constantly commented on and held to new beauty standards, often to a detriment. For the same reason, map dots that were once obscure are now visited by travelers from all over the world.

Throughout history, beauty and attention have been synonymous with power, wealth, and identity, Cleopatra being a defining example. But physical beauty says far less about a person’s character than what lies within.

Beauty’s Vintage Vocabulary Bank

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Beauty, by definition, is “the quality or group of qualities in a person or thing that gives pleasure to the senses or the mind.” And since we all have different minds, a physical “beauty standard” is a very loose concept with a very strong hold on society.

Synonyms for beauty describe the physical appearance of a person or place, sometimes in a pleasing way and sometimes with hints of allure and deception; It can be a double-edged sword, after all.

Many of these words have nearly disappeared from modern vocabulary or have been replaced by terms like “hot,” “pretty,” and “cool,” but they bring a certain vintage charm to the conversation.

They describe not only beauty, but also love, confidence, impressiveness, and vanity, with descriptions as ravishing as their definitions.

Here are seven old-timey words that describe beauty in different ways.

Ravishing

Audrey Hepburn | Archive Photos/GettyImages

Definition: "unusually attractive, pleasing, or striking."

In a sentence: I'd heard about her ravishing countenance, but was unaware of the true measure of her wit.

Formosity

1950s SMILINGAPPY WOMAN... | DreamMedia/GettyImages

Definition: "beauty or a beautiful thing."

In a sentence: Her natural formosity made her shine like a bright light in every room she entered.

Radiant

Paul Newman | Bettmann/GettyImages

Definition: "marked by or expressive of love, confidence, or happiness, vividly bright and shining, glowing."

In a sentence: His undeniable radiance drew people in, making him a noticeable presence at every function.

Lovesome

Grace Kelly | Sharland/GettyImages

Definition: "winsome, lovely."

In a sentence: The actress's lovesome features gave her a timeless elegance that shone through the silver screen for centuries.

Striking

Lake Tahoe, California | Al Greene Archive/GettyImages

Definition: "attracting attention or notice through unusual or conspicuous qualities."

In a sentence: The scene was so striking, he compared it to a dream.

Handsome

Oscar Winner Gregory Peck | Ernest Bachrach/GettyImages

Definition: "having a pleasing and usually impressive or dignified appearance."

In a sentence: His handsome face was not easily forgotten, nor his kindness.

Specious

bortonia/GettyImages

Definition: "having deceptive attraction or allure, showy."

In a sentence: The stranger's specious smile made him seem very approachable, but, what was hiding beneath it?

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