8 Old West Slang Words That Deserve a Cowboy Comeback

The American frontier, specifically the cattle drive era, inspired a slew of cowboy slang that captured the rugged, untamed, and unpredictable nature of life in the Old West.

Putting on boots and a hat didn’t make you a cowboy in the mid-to-late 1800s. During the heyday of the open range, real cowboys were ranch hands: herding cattle, tending horses, and fixing whatever needed repairing. According to History Hit, many lived in frontier towns and spent their free time at rowdy saloons, contributing to the nightly ruckus.

During the Civil War, cattle "bred excessively" across Texas. When the soldiers returned, someone had to drive the booming herds north, and so the western legend of the cowboy was born (and forever glamorized in pop culture).

In 2026, it’s fashionable to slip on Tecovas and a Stetson without considering their original purpose. But in the late 1800s, every bit of cowboy gear served a purpose. Boots were pointed-toed so cowboys could "easily slip in and out of stirrups" because getting stuck could mean being dragged to death. Wide-brimmed hats protected their eyes from the bright sun, and a folded crown could be a pillow in a pinch. Bandanas tied over their faces kept dust away during tiresome days on the trail.

Along with gear, the era brought a cowboy collection of slang words, some still used today, mostly on ranches and in the South and West regions. Though these words live on, they’re not nearly as common as they used to be.

So, saddle up and get ready to reintroduce eight Old West slang words into your vocabulary for a proper cowboy comeback, according to C Lazy U Ranch’s cowboy slang guide.

OLD WEST SLANG WORDS THAT DESERVE A COMEBACK AND A 'YEE-HAW!'

TARNATION

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What it means: An expression of "surprise or frustration." Similar to "what the heck?"

In a sentence: What in tarnation is going on here?

ACE-HIGH

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What it means: Something "luxurious or respectable." Similar to the poker terminology for a valuable "ace-high hand."

In a sentence: This hotel is ace-high with its espresso machine, giant flat-screen TV, and balcony views.

SKEDADDLE

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What it means: To exit hastily "or run away."

In a sentence: Let's skedaddle before this storm gets worse!

SIDEWINDER

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What it means: A sly "untrustworthy person." Similar to the Sidewinder snake and its "deceptive movement pattern."

In a sentence: He's a sidewinder; I wouldn't trust him.

BELLYACHING

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What it means: Continuous complaining or "whining about something."

In a sentence: Stop bellyaching; we've still got 20 miles to go!

HOWDY

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What it means: Cowboy shorthand for "How do you do?" "Hi, how are you?" It can also replace "Good morning!" depending on the time of day.

In a sentence: Howdy, partner!

YEE-HAW

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What it means: An expression of excitement and "the ultimate expression of Western enthusiasm."

In a sentence: She jumped on the horse, put her feet in the stirrups, and yelled "yee-haw" as she rode into the sunset.

ABOVE BOARD

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What it means: Someone or something you can trust. "Something honest, legitimate." Another phrase that comes from a card game. Keeping your cards on the table (above the board) meant you were not cheating.

In a sentence: The hiring process was entirely above board, and when the employees were hired, they already felt like part of the team.

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