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30 Quintessential Q-Words to Quirk Up Your Vocabulary

Quickly upgrade your conversational skills with these quotable "Q" words!
ByNitya Rao|
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"Q" words quietly question the rules of ordinary speech. From quizzical to quixotic, they slip into sentences with a subtle kind of spark. They turn simple phrases into something a little more curious, a little more quirky, and a lot more quick-witted.

Like a linguistic quiver of curiosities, these "Q" words make everyday conversation feel more quintessentially expressive without becoming overly complicated or contrived.

Here are 30 high-quality "Q" words to add quirk to your vocabulary!

1. Quixotic

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Definition: wildly idealistic, often to the point of impracticality

In a sentence: His quixotic dream of living off-grid without ever using a phone didn’t last long.

2. Quizzical

Definition: mildly puzzled or questioning

In a sentence: She gave him a quizzical look, like she wasn’t sure whether he was serious.

3. Quaint

Definition: charmingly old-fashioned or unusual

In a sentence: The town looked quaint, like it had stepped out of another century.

4. Quorum

Definition: the minimum number needed to officially make decisions

In a sentence: Without a quorum, the meeting was postponed.

5. Query

Definition: a question, often formal or written

In a sentence: He sent a query to customer support and waited for a response.

6. Quell

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Definition: to calm, suppress, or put an end to

In a sentence: She tried to quell her nerves before stepping on stage.

7. Quench

Definition: to satisfy or extinguish

In a sentence: Nothing could quench his curiosity about what was inside the locked room.

8. Quibble

Definition: to argue about small or unimportant details

In a sentence: They quibbled over the wording, even though the meaning was clear.

9. Quip

Definition: a clever, witty remark

In a sentence: She had a quip for every awkward silence.

10. Quirk

Definition: a peculiar habit or feature

In a sentence: One quirk of the system is that it only updates once a day.

11. Quotidian

Definition: ordinary or everyday

In a sentence: He turned even the most quotidian routines into something meaningful.

12. Quandary

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Definition: a state of uncertainty or difficult choice

In a sentence: She was in a quandary about whether to stay or leave.

13. Quantum

Definition: a discrete amount; also used in physics contexts

In a sentence: The discovery marked a quantum leap in understanding.

14. Quarrel

Definition: a disagreement or argument

In a sentence: They had a brief quarrel but forgot about it by dinner.

15. Quick-witted

Definition: able to think and respond quickly

In a sentence: Her quick-witted comeback made everyone laugh.

16. Quaver

Definition: a trembling or shaky quality in sound or voice

In a sentence: There was a slight quaver in his voice when he spoke.

17. Quasi

Definition: resembling something but not fully or officially

In a sentence: It functioned as a quasi-governmental organization.

18. Quipster

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Definition: a person who constantly makes witty remarks

In a sentence: The office quipster never ran out of jokes.

19. Quotable

Definition: worth repeating; memorable

In a sentence: The interview was full of quotable lines.

20. Quietude

Definition: a state of calm or quiet

In a sentence: There was a rare quietude in the city early that morning.

21. Quickfire

Definition: fast-paced or rapid

In a sentence: The quiz moved in a quickfire round of questions.

22. Quiescent

Definition: inactive or at rest

In a sentence: The volcano had been quiescent for decades.

23. Qualm

Definition: a feeling of doubt, worry, or unease, especially about whether something is right

In a sentence: He had no qualms about speaking up, even when everyone else stayed silent.

24. Queue

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Definition: a line or sequence of people or things waiting their turn; also, to arrange or prepare in order

In a sentence: There was a long queue outside the bakery before it even opened, with regulars already knowing what they wanted to order.

25. Quickshift

Definition: a sudden or rapid change in direction, mood, or situation

In a sentence: The conversation took a quickshift from casual small talk to serious debate in seconds.

26. Quay

Definition: a structure built along a shore for loading and unloading ships

In a sentence: The boats lined the quay as the tide slowly rolled in.

27. Quarry

Definition: a place where stone or other materials are extracted; also, an animal being hunted or pursued

In a sentence: The old quarry had filled with water, turning into a surprisingly serene lake.

28. Quintessence

Definition: the purest or most perfect example of something

In a sentence: The little bookstore was the quintessence of cozy charm, with its creaky floors and warm lighting.

29. Quotient

Definition: the result of a division; also used more broadly as a measure or degree of something

In a sentence: The intelligence quotient of the system seemed to increase with each update.

30. Quarantine

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Definition: a period of isolation used to prevent the spread of disease or contamination

In a sentence: They had to quarantine for a week after returning from their trip abroad.

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