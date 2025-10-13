Why Is It Called “Busing” a Table?

Bussers help ensure a restaurant runs smoothly. Without them, water glasses would remain empty and tables would be piled high with dirty dishes. They’re where the phrase busing a table comes from, but where did the job title originate in the first place?

According to etymologist Barry Popik, the term busboy comes from the word omnibus, which means “for all” in Latin. More specifically, it’s a shortened version of omnibus boy. This derives from the fact that busboys (who were typically male when the word was created) were hired to support all the staff members in a restaurant.

As the role opened up to more people, the term busboy was replaced with busser to be more inclusive. The Oxford English Dictionary notes that the earliest recorded use of busboy dates back to 1867.

Busser vs. Waiter: What’s the Difference?

You may think that the terms busser and waiter (or server) are interchangeable, but that’s not the case. A busser’s main job is to focus on the restaurant’s cleanliness by wiping tables and resetting seating areas after the customers leave. As people dine, bussers may fill glasses of water and clear dishes; they also may be expected to rearrange tables to accommodate larger parties.

If they’re needed in the kitchen, bussers may take on tasks such as dishwashing, cleaning spills, or taking out the trash. You may not see them at restaurants that are less busy; they’re more likely to be needed at crowded ones.

Servers, meanwhile, typically take orders, serve dishes, interact directly with customers, and process payments. Both roles are vital to the customer service experience and the restaurant’s efficiency in different ways.