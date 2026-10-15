The Strange Afterlife of Oscar Wilde's Library Card

While imprisoned for the "gross indecency" of homosexuality, Oscar Wilde wrote in his epistolary novel, De Profundis, "With freedom, flowers, books, and the moon, who could not be perfectly happy?" Unfortunately, even after gaining his freedom, his access to books remained limited because of poverty and the lack of a library card.

In a case of "better late than never," the British Library reinstated Wilde's library card, 130 years after it was revoked. While it wouldn't do Wilde much good, it was a symbol of the country trying to right a wrong committed against the famous author of works such as The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest. After all, his novels and poetry had become classics, with many library patrons reading them for over a century, and the idea that Wilde himself could not access the library was a tragedy.

Oscar Wilde with Lord Alfred Douglas in Oxford, 1893. | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

Oscar Wilde's Case

The British Library (then the British Museum) revoked Wilde's library card just a few weeks after he was convicted of homosexual acts, which was illegal at the time. Though married to Constance Lloyd Wilde, with whom he had two sons, Wilde had relationships with several men between 1885 and 1895. The longest relationship was with poet Lord Alfred Douglas, who was 16 years younger than Wilde.

Lord Douglas's father, the Marquess of Queensberry, hated Wilde and accused him of being a sodomite. Wilde sued the marquess for libel, but the case fell apart when evidence of Wilde's relationships were presented. He was arrested and tried for gross indecency in April 1895, and was later convicted and sentenced to two years' hard labor.

The Berkshire prison cell where Oscar Wilde was once incarcerated. | JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Consequences of Wilde's Imprisonment

After Wilde was sent to Reading Gaol to serve his sentence, his wife Constance fled the UK with their two sons because she couldn't stand the shame. She even changed her and the boys' last name to Holland, a surname of some of her relatives. She only visited Wilde once while he was imprisoned to tell him of his mother's death. He never saw his wife or sons again.

Once freed in 1897, Wilde's career and reputation could not survive the devastating blow his "crime" caused. He lived with Lord Alfred Douglas in Italy briefly before Douglas's family, and Wilde's now-estranged wife, demanded that they separate or be cut off financially. Douglas left, and Wilde was dealt another traumatic blow. He would die just three years after his prison release, suffering from meningitis and in a run-down, impoverished Paris hotel.

Portrait of Oscar Wilde. | Bettmann/GettyImages

Library Card Renewed

In 2025, on what would have been Wilde's 171st birthday, the British Library held a ceremony to gift Wilde's grandson, Merlin Holland, his reinstated library card. Holland said that, though Wilde hadn't known his library card was revoked while in prison, "It would have just added to his misery to feel that one of the world’s great libraries had banned him from books just as the law had banned him from daily life. But the restitution of his ticket is a lovely gesture of forgiveness, and I’m sure his spirit will be touched.”

Since the British Library is home to the largest collection of Oscar Wilde's writings, including drafts of his novels and his letters, giving him access to his own work is only right, after the library went along with the unjust laws of Victorian times for so many years. Hopefully, this gesture has brought some peace to Wilde, even if he's moved on to the great libraries of heaven, and it will allow LGBTQ+ patrons to see that they belong in the library too.

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