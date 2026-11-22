There's nothing quite so enjoyable as curling up with a good book during winter. As the weather darkens and the temperatures drop, immersing yourself in a whole other fantastical world can provide endless nourishing delights. Whether you are reading to your child, looking to recommend a title to them, or are a child yourself, the books on this list are guaranteed to bring you many magical memories.

The Snowman by Raymond Briggs

The Snowman - Raymond Briggs | Random House Books for Young Readers / Amazon

No winter reading list for children would be complete without this all-time classic. English author Raymond Briggs first illustrated this charming, wordless tale in 1978, and it has since become a Christmas staple, thanks in no small part to a fantastic animated film that followed in 1982. The story follows a wondrous night in the life of a little boy who wakes up to discover the snowman he built has magically come to life. Cue fun, games, mishaps, flights high above the snowy landscape, and even a visit to Santa. Be warned, however—the book's ending has traumatized many an innocent child.

The Moomins by Tove Jansson

Moomin books | Puffin Ltd / Amazon

Finnish writer and artist Tove Jansson's Moomin tales are about as magical as you could wish for. For those who've yet to encounter these fairy tale wonders, the Moomins are a family of creatures who resemble upright white hippos. They dwell in Moominvalley and interact with many other wonderful characters, including the Snork Maiden, Snufkin, and Little My. Jansson wrote nine books in the series between 1945 and 1970, along with several picture books and a comic strip. All are well worth seeking out.

The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis

Chronicles of Narnia - 7 book set cover | HarperCollins / Amazon

British writer C. S. Lewis penned this fabulous series of books between 1950 and 1956. The novels follow the adventures of four children, Susan, Lucy, Peter, and Edmund, as they journey into the magical land of Narnia. Lewis' world is full of mythical creatures and memorable protagonists, including the great and noble Aslan the lion, and, of course, the fearsome White Witch. There are six books in the series, beginning with The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Once you dive in, you'll be sure not to regret a single moment spent in the realm of Narnia and you will become enchanted by its many wonders.

The Box of Delights by John Masefield

'The Box of Delights ' John Masefield cover | NYR Children's Collection / Amazon

John Masefield's evocative 1935 novel hits all the right notes. Here, a young Kay Harker, returning from boarding school, becomes embroiled in a tug-of-war over the possession of the titular magical object. When Harker is tasked with the box's safekeeping, he must battle against the sinister magician, Abner Brown, while discovering the artifact's many unusual powers along the way. This is one of those rare books that effortlessly conjures up a cozy yet adventure-filled world of ancient secrets and remarkable goings-on.

Little House in the Big Woods by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Cover of Little House in the Big Woods - Laura Ingalls Wilder | HarperCollins / Amazon

Many generations have been thrilled by Wilder's semi-autobiographical tales of her childhood in Wisconsin during the early 1870s. While later entries in the series don't shy away from difficult issues and tough times, this particular book is a perfect read for a cozy winter's day. It chronicles the Wilder family's preparations for the harsh weather to come, as food is harvested and fuel is gathered. The young Laura begins to learn her domestic duties, family comes to visit, and evenings are spent by the fire, wrapped up in music and love.

The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg

Cover of The Polar Express - Chris Van Allsburg | Clarion Books / Amazon

It didn't take long for Allsburg's highly imaginative and delightful 1985 picture book to establish itself as a modern classic. Allsburg both wrote and illustrated the work, which follows the fortunes of a young boy who inexplicably hears the sound of a train outside of his house one Christmas Eve. It's revealed to him that this is the famous Polar Express, on its way to the North Pole, and, of course the boy jumps on board. He finds himself in the company of many other children, dressed in pajamas. As the magical train rattles towards a meeting with Santa, the children sing songs and slurp hot chocolate, each hoping to be the first to receive a present from Father Christmas. There is a deep reverence for traditional fairy tales at the heart of this beautiful work, and adults will find themselves just as moved by it as their children.

The Dark is Rising by Susan Cooper

Cover of The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper | ‎ Margaret K. McElderry Books / Amazon

Writer Susan Cooper turned to English folklore and history for this deeply evocative novel, the first in a series of five, which features an eleven-year-old boy named Will Stanton as he slowly discovers the world is far stranger and more magical than he had ever imagined. Stanton learns he is an Old One, part of an ancient group of protectors of the Light tasked with fighting back the ever-rising tide of the Dark. There follows an epic quest to find four magical talismans and secure victory. Cooper's writing brilliantly conjures the wonder and mystery of Christmastime and remains just as engrossing fifty years on from its 1973 debut.