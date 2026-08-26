Elvis Presley’s Favorite Books Reveal a Deeper Side of the Musician

Elvis Presley is remembered today as a great showman—a larger-than-life figure with a magnetic stage presence who, particularly in the latter half of his career, favored flamboyant outfits replete with sequins. The King helped popularize a revolutionary new kind of music called rock and roll, and thrilled audiences across the world with his dynamic shows. Yet away from the stage he could be quiet, humble, and even introspective. Presley was a deep thinker who loved to read, and his personal collection of books tells us much.

The Spiritual Books Elvis Presley Loved

Annotated page of Elvis Presley's Bible | Dave Thompson - PA Images/GettyImages

Spirituality was a strong theme in Presley's library. The Bible held a special place, as evidenced by the number of gospel songs in his repertoire. Elvis owned several editions and would often place handwritten notes inside to mark verses that were special to him.

The King's shelves also contained The Prophet, a collection of tales addressing the human condition. Written in beautifully poetic prose by Lebanese-American writer Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet was first published in 1923. In it, a fictional philosopher named Almustafa addresses his people, offering subtle and insightful teachings on matters ranging from hope and despair to crime, law, freedom, and beyond. Presley also owned The Impersonal Life by Joseph Sieber Benner, a mystical text that concerns the divine nature of every human being, and frequently gifted this book to loved ones.

Philosophical matters continued with two lovely books, both ostensibly written for children, that contain pearls of wisdom for the ages. The Little Prince, by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, first appeared in 1943. It concerns the adventures of the titular prince as he journeys to different planets occupied by various adults, and offers deceptively simple observations on life, love, and loss.

In a similar vein, his collection also included the classic and beloved children's book The House at Pooh Corner, written by the English author A. A. Milne with charming illustrations by E. H. Shepard. Adults and kids all over the world will be familiar with Milne's quaint, moving tales of Christopher Robin and his teddy bear pal, Pooh, which Presley shared with his young daughter, Lisa Marie.

Football and Karate

Elvis reading a magazine while getting a haircut | Lloyd Shearer/GettyImages

Presley also owned many books about sports, including a signed copy of Rebel Coach, an autobiography by John Vaught, the legendary football coach who led the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) to six conference championships and three national championships. This was not the only volume Elvis owned about Vaught or football.

The King also owned a number of books about one of his favorite pastimes—karate, the sport where the worlds of the cerebral and the physical unite. Karate offers a holistic approach to wellness and being that was deeply attractive to Presley. Advanced Karate by Masutatsu Oyama and Dynamic Karate by M. Nakayama were just two works on the subject owned by Elvis. Ultimately, the wide, eclectic nature of his library reveals a character far deeper and more complex than his stage persona presented.