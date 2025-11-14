The 15 Most Viral Titles on BookTok to Add to Your List

With cozy fall weather beginning, more and more people are turning to social media in search of reading material that can transport them to other realities.
Searches for “BookTok recommendations” across platforms surged by 400% last month, and Aura Print weighed likes, counts, trends, and ratings across TikTok, Instagram, and Goodreads to determine this season’s 15 most popular titles.
Rank
Book Name
Author
Goodreads Rating (/5)
Number of Goodreads Reviews
Number of TikTok Videos
Instagram Hashtag Count
Final Popularity Score (/10)
1
A Court of Mist and Fury
Sarah J. Maas
4.64
3,064,907
71,500
262,000
9.18
2
Fourth Wing
Rebecca Yarros
4.57
3,312,760
782,300
66,700
9.12
3
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Taylor Jenkins Reid
4.40
3,952,415
46,319
102,000
8.86
4
The Son of Achilles
Madeline Miller
4.31
1,919,041
95,400
48,600
8.33
5
It Ends With Us
Colleen Hoover
4.09
4,491,796
1,200,000
338,000
8.27
6
Sunrise on the Reaping
Suzanne Collins
4.52
897,384
121,200
56,000
8.04
7
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder
Holly Jackson
4.29
1,695,486
22,900
103,900
8.02
8
A Court of Thorns and Roses
Sarah J. Maas
4.16
4,022,860
7,913
460,000
7.88
9
The Silent Patient
Alex Michaelides
4.17
3,110,750
17,853
65,800
7.73
10
Verity
Colleen Hoover
4.30
3,651,057
14,500
24,200
7.60
11
The Secret History
Donna Tartt
4.16
984,810
64,100
220,000
7.47
12
I’m Glad My Mom Died
Jennette McCurdy
4.44
1,399,408
8,090
21,800
7.20
13
Normal People
Sally Rooney
3.81
1,809,699
773,500
291,000
6.94
14
The Serpent and the Wings of Night
Carissa Broadbent
4.27
706,015
25,800
30,800
6.77
15
The House in the Cerulean Sea
TJ Klune
4.37
912,542
5,909
38,700
6.76
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
Maas’s fantasy novel tops the chart with a 4.64 Goodreads rating and over 71,000 TikTok videos. Blending romance, adventure, and myth, the sequel to A Court of Thorns and Roses follows Feyre as she grapples with her newfound immortality. The reigning queen of “romantasy,” Maas sold more than 5 million copies last year alone.
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Yarros’s acclaimed dragon-rider fantasy, which commands a 4.57 rating on Goodreads, showed up in 782,000 TikTok videos. Its inclusion on this list is not surprising: a tale of survival set at an elite war school, it won International Book of the Year at the TikTok Book Awards.
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Breaking from hardcore fantasy, we have a work of historical fiction. Evocative of the classic film Sunset Boulevard, Reid’s novel—referenced in 46,300 TikTok videos and 102,000 Instagram posts— tells the story of a reclusive Hollywood icon recounting her scandalous love life.
The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
A lyrical retelling of the Trojan War as chronicled by the ancient poet Homer, Miller’s debut novel concentrates on an unlikely romance between the legendary warrior Achilles and the Argonaut prince Patroclus. Originally published in 2011, the novel—featured in 95,000 TikTok videos—kickstarted a prolific writing career.
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Love, trauma, resilience—these are some of the key themes explored in Hoover’s touching novel about the budding relationship between a flower shop owner and a neurosurgeon. Its virality—1.2 million TikTok mentions—can be traced to a 2024 film adaptation starring actress Blake Lively.
Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
After a considerable hiatus, the author of the Hunger Games trilogy returned to her fictional world with a prequel that explores Panem before Katniss volunteered as tribute. Freshly released in 2025, it’s already slated to receive a film addition of its own.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
Blessed with the kind of title that sells itself, this young adult mystery follows a student investigating a closed murder case in her town. Vaguely reminiscent of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, its tight pacing and podcast-style storytelling naturally lend themselves to social media discussions.
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
That’s right—the prequel to the number one entry on this list secured a spot as well. Kicking off this Beauty and the Beast-inspired saga, readers are introduced to huntress Feyre as she is sent to live with a reclusive lord as punishment for killing the wrong prey.
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Diverting from the previously mentioned genres, this psychological thriller revolves around a painter who refuses to speak after she murders her husband. The twist ending—not spoiled here—greatly contributed to its online popularity.
Verity by Colleen Hoover
Hoover’s dark romantic thriller is sure to speak to fellow writers, as it thriller follows an author who uncovers disturbing secrets while rooting through another author’s unfinished manuscript. Chilling and morally ambiguous, it’s been discussed in more than 14,500 TikTok posts.
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Credited with all but inventing the “Dark Academy” aesthetic, Tartt’s Secret History follows a group of classics students whose refined education gradually gives way to murder and madness. As her best-known work to date, it has received a second life by BookTok.
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
The only non-fiction book on this list—and another title that sells itself—this memoir was penned by none other than the actress who played Sam on the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. Fans of the show might know she had a troubled upbringing and complicated relationship with her mother, which forms the backbone of the narrative.
Normal People by Sally Rooney
Featured in more than 750,000 TikTok videos and 290,000 Instagram posts, Normal People centers on the relationship between two Irish teenagers as they move from high school to university. Adapted by Hulu in 2020, it remains a BookTok mainstay.
The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent
Enemies become lovers in this young adult fantasy novel set in a world of vampires. A self-publisher author, Broadbent found fame on social media, where users gravitated to and identified with her writing and characters.
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Closing out the list is a tale about a caseworker inspecting an orphanage filled with magical children. Reminiscent of Harry Potter and A Series of Unfortunate Events, Klune puts a personal spin on a well-trodden concept.
