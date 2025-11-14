The 15 Most Viral Titles on BookTok to Add to Your List

With cozy fall weather beginning, more and more people are turning to social media in search of reading material that can transport them to other realities.

Searches for “BookTok recommendations” across platforms surged by 400% last month, and Aura Print weighed likes, counts, trends, and ratings across TikTok, Instagram, and Goodreads to determine this season’s 15 most popular titles.

Rank Book Name Author Goodreads Rating (/5) Number of Goodreads Reviews Number of TikTok Videos Instagram Hashtag Count Final Popularity Score (/10) 1 A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas 4.64 3,064,907 71,500 262,000 9.18 2 Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros 4.57 3,312,760 782,300 66,700 9.12 3 The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid 4.40 3,952,415 46,319 102,000 8.86 4 The Son of Achilles Madeline Miller 4.31 1,919,041 95,400 48,600 8.33 5 It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover 4.09 4,491,796 1,200,000 338,000 8.27 6 Sunrise on the Reaping Suzanne Collins 4.52 897,384 121,200 56,000 8.04 7 A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Holly Jackson 4.29 1,695,486 22,900 103,900 8.02 8 A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas 4.16 4,022,860 7,913 460,000 7.88 9 The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides 4.17 3,110,750 17,853 65,800 7.73 10 Verity Colleen Hoover 4.30 3,651,057 14,500 24,200 7.60 11 The Secret History Donna Tartt 4.16 984,810 64,100 220,000

7.47 12 I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy 4.44 1,399,408 8,090 21,800 7.20 13 Normal People Sally Rooney 3.81 1,809,699 773,500 291,000 6.94 14 The Serpent and the Wings of Night Carissa Broadbent 4.27 706,015 25,800 30,800 6.77 15 The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune 4.37 912,542 5,909 38,700 6.76

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

‘A Court of Mist and Fury’ by Sarah J. Maas | Bloomsbury Publishing

Maas’s fantasy novel tops the chart with a 4.64 Goodreads rating and over 71,000 TikTok videos. Blending romance, adventure, and myth, the sequel to A Court of Thorns and Roses follows Feyre as she grapples with her newfound immortality. The reigning queen of “romantasy,” Maas sold more than 5 million copies last year alone.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros | Entangled: Red Tower Books

Yarros’s acclaimed dragon-rider fantasy, which commands a 4.57 rating on Goodreads, showed up in 782,000 TikTok videos. Its inclusion on this list is not surprising: a tale of survival set at an elite war school, it won International Book of the Year at the TikTok Book Awards.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid | Atria Books

Breaking from hardcore fantasy, we have a work of historical fiction. Evocative of the classic film Sunset Boulevard, Reid’s novel—referenced in 46,300 TikTok videos and 102,000 Instagram posts— tells the story of a reclusive Hollywood icon recounting her scandalous love life.

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

‘The Song of Achilles’ by Madeline Miller | Ecco

A lyrical retelling of the Trojan War as chronicled by the ancient poet Homer, Miller’s debut novel concentrates on an unlikely romance between the legendary warrior Achilles and the Argonaut prince Patroclus. Originally published in 2011, the novel—featured in 95,000 TikTok videos—kickstarted a prolific writing career.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

‘It Ends With Us’ by Colleen Hoover | Atria Books

Love, trauma, resilience—these are some of the key themes explored in Hoover’s touching novel about the budding relationship between a flower shop owner and a neurosurgeon. Its virality—1.2 million TikTok mentions—can be traced to a 2024 film adaptation starring actress Blake Lively.

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ by Suzanne Collins | Scholastic Press

After a considerable hiatus, the author of the Hunger Games trilogy returned to her fictional world with a prequel that explores Panem before Katniss volunteered as tribute. Freshly released in 2025, it’s already slated to receive a film addition of its own.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ by Holly Jackson | Delacorte Press

Blessed with the kind of title that sells itself, this young adult mystery follows a student investigating a closed murder case in her town. Vaguely reminiscent of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, its tight pacing and podcast-style storytelling naturally lend themselves to social media discussions.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas | Bloomsbury Publishing

That’s right—the prequel to the number one entry on this list secured a spot as well. Kicking off this Beauty and the Beast-inspired saga, readers are introduced to huntress Feyre as she is sent to live with a reclusive lord as punishment for killing the wrong prey.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

‘The Silent Patient’ by Alex Michaelides | Celadon Books

Diverting from the previously mentioned genres, this psychological thriller revolves around a painter who refuses to speak after she murders her husband. The twist ending—not spoiled here—greatly contributed to its online popularity.

Verity by Colleen Hoover

‘Verity’ by Colleen Hoover | Grand Central Publishing

Hoover’s dark romantic thriller is sure to speak to fellow writers, as it thriller follows an author who uncovers disturbing secrets while rooting through another author’s unfinished manuscript. Chilling and morally ambiguous, it’s been discussed in more than 14,500 TikTok posts.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

‘The Secret History’ by Donna Tartt | Alfred A Knopf

Credited with all but inventing the “Dark Academy” aesthetic, Tartt’s Secret History follows a group of classics students whose refined education gradually gives way to murder and madness. As her best-known work to date, it has received a second life by BookTok.

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ by Jennette McCurdy | Simon & Schuster

The only non-fiction book on this list—and another title that sells itself—this memoir was penned by none other than the actress who played Sam on the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. Fans of the show might know she had a troubled upbringing and complicated relationship with her mother, which forms the backbone of the narrative.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney | Crown

Featured in more than 750,000 TikTok videos and 290,000 Instagram posts, Normal People centers on the relationship between two Irish teenagers as they move from high school to university. Adapted by Hulu in 2020, it remains a BookTok mainstay.

The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent

‘The Serpent and the Wings of Night’ by Carissa Broadbent | Bramble

Enemies become lovers in this young adult fantasy novel set in a world of vampires. A self-publisher author, Broadbent found fame on social media, where users gravitated to and identified with her writing and characters.

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

‘The House in the Cerulean Sea’ by TJ Klune | Tor

Closing out the list is a tale about a caseworker inspecting an orphanage filled with magical children. Reminiscent of Harry Potter and A Series of Unfortunate Events, Klune puts a personal spin on a well-trodden concept.