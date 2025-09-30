This Ingenious Trick Lets You Paint Your Ceiling Without Splatter

If you’ve ever tried to paint a ceiling before, you know that the task looks much easier than it actually is. Even if you start with all the proper prep work (like using a clean roller and placing some sort of protective cover on the floor), you’ll still likely end up covered in splatters by the end of the ordeal.

Fortunately, there’s an interesting painting hack courtesy of House Digest that helps you avoid the mess. And all you need is the help of a trusty umbrella—you’ll just have to let go of any superstitions that opening one indoors will bring bad luck.

The Umbrella Ceiling Hack

Here’s how it works: grab an old umbrella you don’t mind sacrificing (bonus points if it’s clear so you can still see what you’re doing). Turn the umbrella inside-out and cut a small hole near the top that’s just wide enough for your roller pole.

Then, simply slide your painting pole through the opening you’ve cut, secure it in place with some duct tape or zip ties, and reattach the roller head. Voilà! Now you have a DIY paint shield.

Of course, it’s not totally foolproof, and you’ll still need to angle carefully near walls. The umbrella might also feel a little clunky if it’s too big, but overall, it should be a major help.

Other Helpful, Sanity-Saving Paint Hacks

DIY projects are meant to feel fun (or at the very least, not terrible), not like an Olympic sport. The umbrella shield is just one trick you can try to make painting a room a more pleasant experience:

The Paper Towel Rim Saver

One of the worst parts of painting is the mess around the can rim. Paint pools there, dries into crusty gunk, and splatters everywhere when you hammer the lid back on.

A paper towel can prevent all that paint from drying on the rim of the can. | Jamie Grill/GettyImages

To prevent this, stuff a paper towel (or a sturdy rag) into the groove of the can before you pour. It soaks up drips, keeps the rim clean, and makes sealing the lid so much easier.

The Tape Pour Spout

If you don’t have a fancy pour spout, don’t worry; you don’t need one! The below video shows how a common painting tool can prevent a messy pour:

Just grab some wide painter’s tape and lay two strips along the rim of the can. Fold the ends under, and you’ve created a perfect little spout. This will prevent paint from dripping down the side of the can and winding up all over your floor, meaning it’ll save you some time cleaning up later on.