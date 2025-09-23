10 Fall Cleaning Tasks You Shouldn’t Forget This Season

Fall is the ideal time to prepare your home for cooler weather and the busy holiday season. By tackling chores that match the season—such as rotating bedding, preparing your heating system, and protecting outdoor spaces—you’ll set yourself up for a cozier, more organized winter. Here are the top fall-specific tips to add to your seasonal checklist.

Wash and change out your bedding.

When nights turn chilly, swap lightweight summer sheets for heavier comforters, flannels, and blankets. Be sure to also wash everything thoroughly—including duvets, mattress covers, and pillow protectors—in warm water to start the season fresh. Pack away your linens in breathable storage bags or bins to keep them clean, dry, and ready for next summer.

Declutter your closet and switch out your wardrobe.

When fall rolls around, it’s time to swap out the summer stuff and make room for cozy favorites like sweaters, jackets, scarves, and boots. While you’re switching things over, pull out anything you no longer wear and donate it. You’ll clear up space, and your closet won’t feel so packed.

Clean (and reverse) ceiling fans.

Ceiling fans work overtime in the summer, which usually means they’re long overdue for a good clean. You can use a microfiber cloth to wipe each blade down, but slipping a pillowcase over the blades has the added benefit of catching the dust as you clean. Once the blades are dust-free, flip the switch so the fan spins clockwise. That simple change pushes warm air down from the ceiling, making the room feel warmer without you needing to touch the thermostat (and thus increasing your heating costs).

Clear gutters and downspouts.

Falling leaves can quickly clog gutters, leading to leaks and water damage once rain or snow arrives. Clear them out now, and double-check that downspouts guide water away from your foundation. This seemingly small chore can save you from hefty repair bills and help keep your home safe. (Don’t forget to do it again in the spring!)

Prep outdoor furniture and garden tools.

Prepping outdoor items in the fall means they’ll be ready to use again in the spring. Before frost sets in, clean and store patio furniture (make sure it’s totally dry first), cushions, and grills to prevent damage. Disconnect, drain, and coil hoses, wash out and turn over rain barrels, and put away garden tools to protect them from rust.

Change HVAC filters and service systems.

Your furnace or heating system will be working overtime in colder months, so it’s a good idea to prep ahead of time. Replace your HVAC filters for improved efficiency and cleaner air, as well as lower energy bills. A dirty filter can also cause issues such as frozen coils or overheating, which often require costly professional repairs.

Freshen entryways and mats.

With wet leaves, muddy boots, and early snow, your entryway takes a beating in fall. Wash or replace doormats, and consider adding a sturdier mat for the season. You might also want to consider organizing a space for coats, scarves, and shoes so mess stays contained near the door.

Declutter and restock the pantry.

Fall leads straight into baking season and holiday hosting, making it the perfect time for a pantry reset. Conduct a thorough clean out by discarding any expired spices and canned goods; then wipe down the shelves and reorganize them by category to make ingredients easy to find. Restocking basics now saves you from frantic holiday grocery runs later. It probably wouldn’t hurt to clean out the fridge, too.

Clean your chimney and fireplaces.

A chimney should be professionally cleaned and inspected at least once a year. Regular maintenance helps prevent dangerous creosote build-up, which can lead to fires.

Also, if you skipped cleaning the area surrounding your fireplace last spring, don’t wait another season: soot only becomes harder to remove over time. This advice isn’t limited to wood-burning fireplaces; gas logs and fireplaces should also be inspected and cleaned.

Change the batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors—and wipe them down.

It‘s important to swap old batteries out of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors at least once a year. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends doing so when daylight saving time ends, ahead of the holiday season, when people are gathering and spending more time at home—and fireplaces and furnaces are seeing increased use. You can also take the opportunity to clean the house of the units per the manufacturer’s instructions with a dry cloth or your vacuum’s soft brush attachment.