7 Easy Tips For Cleaning Your Ceiling Fan

When it comes to deep cleaning, you have to make sure you reach every surface—including your ceiling fans. The electric device is known for harboring dust, which consists of pollen, pollutants, and even pieces of dead insects. The good news is that cleaning your ceiling fan doesn’t have to be a nuisance. These tips will make cleaning this often-overlooked item easier.

Prepare the room.

Before cleaning the fan, take the time to cover the floor and furniture with a drop cloth or old sheets. Covering a space that’s twice as wide as the width of the fan makes the removal of fallen dust easier. Removing the light covers or globes is also crucial for reaching every part of the blade. Remember to wear a mask and safety goggles while cleaning ceiling fans—you don’t want dust in your eyes or mouth. You can also cover your head to prevent the gunk from settling in your hair.

You might be tempted to use a chair for cleaning a ceiling fan, but that’s not the safest choice; ladders and a stepping stool are much more stable.

Grab an old pillowcase ...

Time to raid your linen closet for an old pillowcase. | Kinga Krzeminska/GettyImages

One of the easiest—and least messy—ways to clean ceiling fan blades is to use a pillowcase. Simply open the pillowcase and slide the cloth over the top and bottom of the blade, ensuring you reach all of its sides. You may have to rub the blade a bit, but be careful not to break it. Repeat the step for all blades. Afterward, you can empty the pillowcase dust into a trash can (preferably one that’s outside). If you only have an indoor trash bin, be careful not to make a mess when emptying the dust. Either way, most of the dust stays in the pillow case, and you’re likely to have less flying away. Just chuck the now-dusty pillowcase in the laundry to clean it.

... Or opt for a duster with a handle.

A duster with an extended handle will come in handy between deep cleaning days. Some special ceiling fan dusters are designed to wipe the bottom and top of the fan blade at the same time, making cleaning less of a hassle. This tool may be necessary if you have mobility limitations or safety concerns with using a ladder.

Use a household cleaner to tackle tough buildup.

If your fan has a lot of buildup, you’ll want to put more effort into cleaning it. You can dampen a cloth with an all-purpose cleaner and gently rub each blade. Want something more natural? Home Depot suggests making a solution of one part vinegar and one part water, then spraying it onto a cloth to wipe down the fan’s blades and base.

Don’t forget to clean the whole fan—not just the blades.

Your fan could use a thorough—but gentle—cleaning. | Edwin Tan/GettyImages

You also need to tackle your globes and bulbs. Warm, soapy water is the best solution for cleaning the glass fixtures (which you should have removed before you started cleaning). You’ll also want to wait until they’re completely dry before putting them back on. Light bulbs only need a quick rub down.

Perhaps the most forgotten things to clean on a ceiling fan are the pull chain and the motor. You can just wipe down the pull chain and motor with a cloth, but you should also spray compressed air into the device’s motor to remove interior dust.

Make your own dust repellent.

Repellents are a great way to minimize the frequency of dusting. This one only requires 1 cup of water, 1/4 cup of white vinegar, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and a drop or two of dish soap. Lightly spray the mixture on your fan, and you’re good to go.

Read More Cleaning Hacks: