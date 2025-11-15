10 Inexpensive Ways to Keep Warm This Winter

Winter is great for exactly three things: hot drinks, oversized sweaters, and having an excuse to cancel plans. There is, unfortunately, the “not-so-fun” reality that is unreal heating bills.

If you’re trying to stay warm without financially combusting, here are 10 cheap (and actually effective) ways to keep cozy all season long.

Layers, Layers, Layers

A cozy sweater, headphones, and a bag | hello aesthe/Pexels

Before you touch the thermostat, throw on an extra layer (or three). Thin layers trap heat better than one bulky hoodie, and fabrics like wool, fleece, and thermals work overtime. Bonus points if you add slippers or thick socks!

Brew Some Hot Drinks

A person wearing winter boots drinking a hot drink beside a dog. | Abby Kihano/Pexels

Tea, coffee, broth, cocoa; pick your poison. Warm beverages heat you from the inside and double as tiny hand warmers. And yes, soup technically counts as a drinking experience.

Get Some Movement in

A silhouette of a person dancing | Shirlaine Forrest/GettyImages

I know, it’s cold, and your couch is suddenly magnetic. But even a little movement, whether that’s cleaning, stretching, or dancing to a 2000s throwback playlist, boosts circulation and warms you up fast. Oddly, though, don’t go full workout mode; sweating can make you colder.

Use the Sun (Who Is Trying Its Best)

The sun rising | Anadolu/GettyImages

Open your curtains during the day to let in whatever natural heat winter offers. Then close them as soon as the sun dips to trap warmth inside. Think of your home as a tiny greenhouse; you can use the light to your advantage.

Block Your Drafts ASAP

A window | João Jesus/Pexel

Cold air loves sneaking in around windows and doors. Line windows with inexpensive weatherstripping or insulation film, and put a rolled towel at the bottom of drafty doors.

Build a “Cozy Zone”

A cat sleeping in a bed | Aleksandar Cvetanovic/Pexels

Instead of trying to heat your whole home, focus on one room you use the most. Keep doors closed, pile rugs on the floor, and rearrange furniture so you’re not sitting directly against icy exterior walls. Smaller spaces are easier to heat!

Invest in Some Microwaveable Heating Pads

A person laying on a couch with a blanket over them | Pixabay/Pexels

Hand warmers, hot water bottles, heated blankets, any of these things will do. A microwaved sock full of rice, oddly enough, can work just as well as the pricer stuff!

Cook Something, Then Steal The Heat

People cooking | Daria Obymaha/Pexels

Think about making some winter foods that simmer for a while to keep you warm and give your kitchen a little temperature boost. When you’re done, turn the oven off and leave the door open so the leftover heat can escape. (As long as no kids or pets are around, of course.)

Add Rugs, Blankets, Anything Soft

A blanket, book, and mug | Isabelle Taylor/Pexels

Bare floors feel like walking on a frozen lake. Throw rugs add insulation and instantly make a room warmer. Same with fleece blankets, flannel sheets, and anything else you can find at the thrift store.

Warm Up Your Bed Before Climbing in

Bed | Kristin Vogt/Pexels

Nighttime is when the real temperature drops happen. The best thing to do here is prep your bed accordingly, by using flannel sheets, warm pajamas, and tucking a hot water bottle under the covers.

Staying warm doesn’t have to mean cranking up the heat or spending half your paycheck on utilities. With a little creativity (and maybe a few extra layers), you can coast through winter feeling a tiny bit less angry at the meteorologist.