Map Shows the States With the Best and Worst Truck Stops

Truck stops and rest areas aren’t usually the focus of national attention, but for truckers and long distance drivers, they’re essential places to pause, rest, and recharge. A new analysis from altLINE examined nearly 100,000 locations across the country using Google Maps reviews to reveal which states and cities offer the best experiences—and which fall short. You might want to make note before your next road trip.

The Best (and Worst) States for Rest Stops

Best States for Rest Stops

Vermont leads the nation with an average rest stop rating of 4.5 stars, the highest of any state. Hawaii follows close behind at 4.4—even though it has no interstate highways. Iowa (4.3), Alaska (4.28), and New Hampshire (4.26) make up the top five.

Vermont // 4.5 stars (highest average rating in the U.S.) Hawaii // 4.4 stars Iowa // 4.3 stars Alaska // 4.28 stars New Hampshire // 4.26 stars

Worst States for Rest Stops

While a handful of states stand out for their consistently high-quality stops, others fall well below the national average of 4.17 stars. Drivers in these regions often report fewer amenities, lower upkeep, and inconsistent service, making them less reliable places to pause on long trips.

At the bottom of the list, New Jersey drivers face the lowest-rated rest stops with a 3.86-star average, while Colorado and Massachusetts also scored below 4.0.

New Jersey // 3.86 stars (lowest average rating in the U.S.) Colorado // 3.93 stars Massachusetts // 3.97 stars

The Average Rest Stop Star Rating by State, Mapped

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of altLINE

How Those States Fare When Considering Service, Mapped

Customer reviews were consistently lower than overall ratings across every state. Delaware and Florida saw the largest drops, with service-related reviews more than a full point lower than their baselines. Massachusetts stood out for its consistency, with a nearly identical service score compared to its overall average.

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of altLINE

Other Key Takeaways

On a local level, Waynesville, North Carolina, emerged as the top hotspot for quality, with a group of rest stops averaging 4.7 stars from more than 7000 reviews. Boulder, Colorado, landed at the opposite end with just a 3.0-star average, though nearby Glenwood Springs ranked as the second-best cluster nationally at 4.6 stars.

The study also highlighted standout stops along the busiest freight corridors. The Official Florida Welcome Center on I-10, Utah’s Salt Flats Rest Area on I-80, and the Georgia Welcome Center on I-95 each earned 4.6 stars or higher. Interestingly, these top stops are state-run rather than operated by corporations.

When it comes to the “Big Four” chains, Petro led with a 3.88-star average, followed by Love’s, Pilot Flying J, and TravelCenters of America, which finished last at 3.66.