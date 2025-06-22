Map Shows the Most Popular Truck Types in the U.S.

Americans love their trucks, and their internet habits prove it. The Google Trends team took a deep dive into search data to determine which types of trucks are revving up the most interest nationwide.

To compile this data, analysts examined which truck-related queries were most prevalent in each state. The terms with the highest search volume are reflected in the map below.

The Truck Types Americans Google the Most

People love a semi-truck | Google Trends

The vast majority of truck searches across the central and western parts of the U.S. focused on semi-trucks, also known as semi-trailer trucks. The high search volume generated by these massive vehicles may be due to the popularity of the trucking and transportation industry in America.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is expected to grow 5 percent over the next decade or so, with a projected average of 240,300 truck driver job openings per year in that time frame. Although truck drivers work intense schedules and often spend the night in sleeper cabs, the on-the-go lifestyle is ideal for some.

Pickup trucks follow, attracting the most attention in the Northeast. Americans are interested in them for many reasons, from their convenience to their appearance. That said, a 2024 YouGov survey of 1116 adults showed that around 40 percent of people who own trucks and non-trucks (including SUVs) agree that the vehicles are getting too big. Pickup trucks, in particular, have gained 1300 pounds on average since 1990.

Monster trucks are a spectacle of their own, which could explain why they’re the third-most searched truck type by state. The OG monster truck, Bigfoot, originated in the late 1970s when Bob Chandler decided to outfit his Ford F-250 pickup truck with massive wheels. When the vehicle gained widespread popularity, people dubbed it a “monster truck,” a name that would spawn a new form of entertainment. Today, truck rallies like Monster Jam and Monster Truck Wars draw millions of people nationwide.

If you‘re interested in learning more about the trucking scene, catch up on your truck driver slang.

