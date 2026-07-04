7 Smells That Defined Fourth Of July in the 1980s

Celebrating the Fourth of July can make you nostalgic for when you were younger during warm summer days. For ‘80s kids, summer break meant you didn't have to worry about work and you could easily unplug from a smartphone that didn't even exist yet. The tunes you played at your July 4th party came from cassette tapes and a boom box instead of a streaming music service and a Bluetooth speaker.

Wouldn't it be nice to live that 1980s Independence Day again? You may be able to go back to those simpler times with some of these items that will remind you of the great—or not-so-great—smells you're nostalgic for today.

Sparklers

A sparkler | AegeanBlue/GettyImages

One of the best things about a good Fourth of July party was lighting up sparklers after dark that you could swing around and have a little fun with before they got too close to burning your hand. But even after the sparkler died, the sulfur-smelling coating and burned metal would still hang in the air to remind you of the fun you had while the sparkler sizzled.

Tanning Products

Back in the 1980s, sun worshippers used things like Bain de Soleil and Coppertone to get a nice tan while also protecting their skin. Research eventually found that even tanning could be harmful to skin and cause damage and skin cancer, leading consumers to find sunscreens on shelves today with SPF 50 protection. But there is nothing quite like that unique coconut smell of Coppertone or the orange-ish Bain de Soleil.

Big Rubber Ball

Little girl with a big purple ball | pzAxe/GettyImages

The Fourth of July meant plenty of pool time and then playing games with your friends and family members outside. With Lawn Darts banned, kids turned to that big rubber ball with the thatched design and weird rubber smell for a game of kickball with friends. And yes, it also was a great option for a game of dodgeball to see how hard you could hit your friends to knock them out of the round.

Freezer Pops

Little girl eating a freezer pop | SolStock/GettyImages

Who knows why frozen juice in a plastic tube is so appealing, but they were always a hit at a Fourth of July party, especially when your mom trusted you with the scissors to cut the top of the pop off yourself. Luckily, Freezer Pops are still around today to scratch your nostalgic need for the fruity scent of flavored syrup frozen in a smelly manufactured plastic sleeve.

Cigarettes

Breaking a cigarette | Image Source/GettyImages

Only around 10% of Americans smoke today, but the rate was around 30% in the '80s. That meant more adults smoking in places like restaurants, on airplanes, and yes, even around kids at the backyard barbecue. So while this may not be a smell to remember fondly now that there's more understanding of the dangers of cigarettes, the scent is still part of the '80s nostalgia when thinking back to those warm Independence Day celebrations.

Lip Balm

Woman putting on lip balm | Eva-Katalin/GettyImages

Summer barbecues meant looking and smelling your best, and that included bringing along some amazingly scented lip balm. Lip Smackers was the best alternative to boring chapsticks when you sitting by the pool with fun options that smelled like different soda brands or fruity flavors. There were also the classic gold cases from Lip Licking Lip Balm with summer flavors like coconut and tropical punch. You can scratch your nostalgic need for those gold tins again, including a rocket pop scent that's perfect for your next summer party.

New York Seltzer

If you went to a fancy Fourth of July party, the hosts had more than just basic sodas in the cooler. They would also have New York Seltzer. The glass bottles came in a variety of flavors like black cherry, raspberry, and blueberry, and you always had to take in the scent before drinking the whole thing down. If you miss the smell of your favorite New York Seltzer, the brand is available online and you can still pick up your favorites.

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