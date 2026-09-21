5 Sounds That Defined Fall in the 1990s

The world today feels like a very different place from the one we knew back in the 1990s. The internet, with its many streaming services and social media platforms, has changed much about our daily lives. That said, although several items on our list of classic 1990s sounds will strike an instant wave of nostalgia in anyone who grew up during that decade, others are still just as recognizable and relatable today as they were thirty-plus years ago. Let's dive into some of our favorite fall memories.

The Rustle of Falling Leaves

Autumn leaves | Synthetic Messiah / Shutterstock

Remember walking back home from school, with the night drawing in? Fall meant brown and gold leaves falling from trees along your regular commute, and what kid didn't playfully kick their way through piles of leaves stacked along the sidewalk? Much may have altered between then and now, but nature's way of signaling change remains the same.

The X-Files Theme

Mention the X-Files to just about anyone of a certain age, and you can bet that they will instantly hear those familiar first few notes of the show's theme song playing inside their heads. The 1990s science fiction TV series proved a sensation. It launched the careers of stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny and became immensely popular over its nine-season run, resulting in over 200 episodes, two feature films, a spin-off series, and even a comic book.

It first aired in September 1993, and the final episode was broadcast in May 2002. For the first three seasons of its release, fall meant the beginning of a new run of X-Files (later series premiered in October, November, and January). The iconic theme tune was composed by Brooklyn native Mark Snow, whose other musical credits include Smallville, Hart to Hart, and Starsky & Hutch.

Dial-Up Internet Noises

Teen girl using computer at desk in 1998 | melissamn / Shutterstock

As darkness began closing in earlier and earlier in the evening, the burgeoning internet provided a host of original entertainment to pass the hours before bed. To today's kids, the days of dial-up internet (or no internet at all) must seem unfathomable, but 1990s children will definitely remember the trials of waiting patiently to connect and the distinctive white-noise sounds that played from your modem when downloading data. Although home internet first hit the market in 1989, it wasn't until the mid-1990s that modems became ubiquitous. As an added bonus, we could have easily added “arguments over who was using the phone line” to this list. During that decade, modems required hard plug-ins to a telephone system, meaning that the phone would be unavailable for regular calls while the internet was in use.

Rain on the Window

Rainy autumn morning with cup and book by window | Iryna Pavliuk / Shutterstock

There's something about the soft pattering of rain upon a window that seems to perfectly sum up the bittersweet joys of fall. Shifting weather patterns aside, this is still an instantly recognizable indicator of a specific time of year. As kids, we might have heard this sound while we were newly back at school and already dreaming of far-off Christmas. As adults, we are perhaps more aware of the ebbs and flows of life, both our own and the world around us.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Nintendo Entertainment System, 90s | DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

This is the video game console that defined the decade. The SNES was officially launched in Japan in November 1990, with a North American release just in time for fall the following year. Its direct competitor was the Sega Genesis, which had arrived in 1989, and the question of which was the better machine is still being argued over today.

Nevertheless, sounds associated with a host of classic games that appeared on the SNES throughout the 1990s are pretty much ingrained in the mind of every adolescent from that era. Those coin sounds from Super Mario World (and its cousin, Super Mario Kart), all the grunts and phrases from Street Fighter II, and the ominous soundtrack from Super Metroid—you heard them here first.