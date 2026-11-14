6 Things Every American Video Store Had in the 1990s

Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, and even small, local video stores were some of the most popular places to be on a Friday night in the 1990s. Whether you wanted to check out a new release, rewatch a classic, or just pick a movie at random, the video stores had it all covered. The trip itself was an enjoyable experience, giving us endorphins that scrolling on streaming services can't.

Despite minor differences in inventory and store policies, video stores in the '90s all had a few things in common. It didn't matter which store you went to; you would find these features at every one of them. That's what makes this list so nostalgic because whatever video store you frequented, each of these things will trigger those movie night memories.

Clamshell Cases

Before DVDs were a thing, VHS tapes were everywhere. There were usually two different types of cases for these tapes: a cardboard sleeve and a plastic "clamshell" case. Video stores in the '90s had both, but started making their own store-branded clamshell cases. This was to prevent people from forgetting to return the videos or stealing them. The clamshell case became synonymous with video rentals, and in the late 1990s, they even had locking mechanisms to keep the tape inside until someone actually rented it.

"Be Kind, Rewind" Stickers

Another remnant of the time before DVDs is the "Be Kind, Rewind" sticker. Video stores put these stickers on their rental VHS tapes as a reminder to customers to wind the film inside the tape back to the beginning. And before any younger generations ask, we did not do this manually, but had a "Rewind" button on the VCR. Some video stores even charged a fee for tapes brought back without rewinding them. Not rewinding was akin to leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot.

Popcorn and Candy

At the front of each store, right next to the checkout line, were movie theater-type concessions and snacks. The candy was so tempting to make it a "true" movie night, but our parents rarely gave in. Popcorn was also sold, most often as a packaged, microwaveable bag or tub. That was one thing that put small video stores above the big corporations: freshly popped popcorn. But even without popped popcorn, all video stores seemed to smell of popcorn butter.

Membership Cards

Millennials and Gen X could still have their video store membership card hiding in an old wallet or purse right now. The cards allowed you to earn points and get perks, but most importantly, they were the key to accessing rentals. You couldn’t rent a movie without a membership, and the physical card was the easiest way of proving you had an account. Some stores would look up your account in their system if you didn't bring your card with you, but it was always best to have it on hand.

Late Fees

Video stores made most of their money not through the rentals themselves, but through the late fees incurred. By 2000, Blockbuster was earning $800 million in late fees, much to the chagrin of its customers. They charged $1 per day for late returns. Hollywood Video had more lenient terms, and small video stores had different policies, but everyone charged late fees as a way of "encouraging" patrons to return the videos.

Deceptive Shelves

There was nothing worse than arriving at the video store with a specific movie in mind, making a beeline for the shelf, getting your hopes up when you saw its case, and then having those hopes dashed when you saw the case was empty. It felt like a cruel joke that the stores would play, taunting customers with the case of a video that should be there, but all copies were already checked out. It was a common feeling though, especially if you were looking for a major hit or new release.

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