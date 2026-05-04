6 Discontinued Movie Theater Snacks We Still Think About During the Trailers

If you’ve ever shown up early to a movie just for the snacks, you know the concession stand used to be half the experience. Beyond the standard (and now pricey) popcorn and soda combo, theaters once offered a rotating lineup of candy, frozen treats, and surprisingly indulgent hot foods—some of which felt just as memorable as the movie itself. Whether it was scarfing down ice cream bites during the previews or debating which sweet treat would last the longest, the snack run was part of the ritual.

Over time, though, that lineup started to lose its charm. Partnerships shifted, menus slimmed down, and some fan favorites dropped off the board entirely. From AMC’s spicy jalapeño poppers to Regal’s frosty Pepsi ICEES, here are six discontinued (or increasingly hard-to-find) movie theater snacks we continue to crave from the commercials to the credits.

Jujubes

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Love them or hate them, Jujubes were part of the movie theater experience for decades. The firm, fruity candy—famously prone to sticking to your teeth—was a concession stand staple long before newer, flashier sweets like Nerds Gummy Clusters took over. First introduced in the early 1900s, Jujubes had serious staying power. But even they couldn’t last forever: after Ferrara Candy Company acquired the brand in 2017, Jujubes were eventually discontinued, marking the end of an era for old-school movie snacks.

Dibs

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If you wanted ice cream without committing to a cone, Nestlé Dibs were the perfect workaround. These bite-sized nuggets—vanilla ice cream coated in a thin, Crunch-studded chocolate shell—felt tailor-made for movie theaters, where you could snack one handful at a time without missing a scene (or dripping on yourself in the dark).

Dibs were heavily promoted as a concession stand must-have in the early 2000s, but their presence in theaters has since declined—particularly at AMC Theatres, following the end of its partnership with Nestlé in late 2025 and early 2026. Some reports suggest that frozen alternatives from Mars, such as M&M’s ice cream sandwiches, are filling the gap. While not officially discontinued—and still spotted at some Regal Cinemas locations—Dibs have largely migrated to grocery store freezers, leaving their big-screen heyday behind.

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

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Not all movie theater fare came in factory-sealed boxes. Popularized by chains like TGI Friday’s in the 1990s, cream cheese jalapeño poppers brought a little fast-food energy to concession stands, pairing a crispy fried shell with a rich, slightly spicy filling.

Introduced to AMC Theatres' menus around 2012, they quickly became a more exciting alternative to popcorn and candy. While pickled jalapeño toppings for nachos and popcorn still hold strong, the poppers themselves were quietly removed from many theater menus by 2014, as chains began shifting toward more standardized—or upscale—food options.

Butterfinger BB's

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Movie candy got a lot more fun when it came in miniature. Butterfinger BB's took everything people loved about the classic bar—its flaky, peanut-buttery crunch—and turned it into small, poppable spheres perfect for sneaking between scenes. Backed by major marketing (including The Simpsons), they became a ’90s staple before being discontinued in 2006, reportedly due to production challenges. Fans have all but begged for the return of the beloved Butterfinger BB’s ever since.

Pepsi Icee

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On a hot day, a frozen soda could be just as appealing as the film itself. At Regal Cinemas, Pepsi ICEEs delivered that slushy, brain-freeze-inducing experience, offering a colder, more novelty-driven alternative to regular fountain drinks. For years, moviegoers could mix and match flavors—think Cherry Pepsi ICEEs—before the option began disappearing from slushie fountains in 2026, reportedly replaced by newer flavors like Orange Crème.

While ICEEs themselves aren’t going anywhere (and Coke ICEEs are still common at AMC), Pepsi-branded versions have largely vanished as beverage contracts shifted, making them a more specific relic of past concession stands.

Mac & Cheese Bites

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At some point, movie theater snacks stopped being just snacks and entered full meal territory. Mac and cheese bites—crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside—were part of AMC’s push toward heartier, comfort-food-style options in the late 2010s. Often served with marinara sauce, they felt more like something you’d order at a casual restaurant than a concession stand, which was exactly the appeal. Though they haven’t disappeared entirely, reports suggest they’re on the way out, with some locations phasing them out as early as 2025 and no plans to restock once supplies run out.

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