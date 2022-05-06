This Bestselling Gadget Is Like a Roomba for Your Pool, and Now It’s on Sale
Pools across the country are about to open as the summer season starts. But for most folks, the maintenance that goes into caring for one at home can be a real chore. If you'd rather spend your time splashing in the water instead of scooping bits of leaves and dead bugs out of your pool, you have a couple of options. You can hire someone to do it for you, or you could try using a robotic pool cleaner, which essentially does for your lagoon what a robot vacuum does for your floors at home. Now, you can get one of Amazon’s bestselling robot pool cleaners on sale.
The Aiper Seagull 600 is a cordless device designed to easily clean the bottom of your pool. This device usually costs $270, but now there’s a $50 on-page coupon that you can clip to bring the price down to $220. Though that still might seem a little steep, it’s much more affordable than other bestselling options on the site, many of which can cost as much as $2200.
Apart from the price, this robot pool cleaner sets itself apart from other models in a number of ways. It can suck up leaves, dirt, and other grimy sediment that's stuck to the bottom in just 50 minutes, and works best on above-ground pools that are up to 30 feet in diameter (it also does well on in-ground pools up to 525 square feet). It has a dual motor, so it's ultra powerful and can move forward at a speed of about 52.5 feet per minute. Plus, it features two built-in scrapers that'll scrub your pool as the device jets forward, and it can filter out substances up to 180 micrometers in size, which is equivalent to the diameter of a human hair.
The Apier Seagull 600 is a brand new, upgraded version of the brand's signature robotic pool cleaner (on sale for $230), and while it has fewer reviews, many of the customers who have tried it already swear it's a game-changer. "We were elated and surprised how fast and effective this little guy cleaned the pool," one Amazon shopper wrote. "Our pool was pretty dirty on the first use and it cleaned up about 90% before the battery died. After the second clean it’s nearly perfect!" One user referred to it as a "perfect gift for the pool owner," while another raved, "This vacuum is perfect for picking up small to medium silt, sand and leaves off the bottom of our pool. It is really easy to charge and runs for [50] minutes. It is very easy to clean [and] it is affordable!"
Check out the Apier Seagull 600 robot pool cleaner on Amazon and save $50 by checking the on-page coupon.