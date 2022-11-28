7 Reasons Why It's Finally Time to Get a Robot Vacuum
Anyone who has ever spent an entire weekend scrubbing every surface in their home knows that cleaning can be an all-consuming task—and you’d probably rather use what limited free time you have doing something you actually enjoy. Shelling out hundreds of dollars each week to have a professional cleaning service do the dirty work for you isn’t your only alternative, either. Mental Floss and Roborock have teamed up to share seven reasons why it’s finally time to invest in a robot vacuum. (Just be sure to thank us later.)
1. Robot vacuums make cleaning practically effortless.
If you hate spending hours of time hunched over a mop and/or stick vacuum, a robot vacuum is a no-brainer. Not only can these small-but-mighty devices save you hours of time each week, they also allow for effortless cleaning: All you need to do is activate the device—which you can often do right from an app on your phone—and let the vacuum take care of the rest.
2. They’re great for small spaces.
If your home is an apartment or condo or lacking in closets, a robot vacuum can be a real space-saver. Unlike traditional vacuums, which are often bulky and heavy, robot vacuums are easy to store. Their compact size also makes them ideal for cleaning those tight corners and other hard-to-reach areas that often plague smaller living spaces—you know, the same ones that you break a sweat trying to reach, while crumbs, dust, and debris pile up by the minute.
3. They can do more than just vacuum.
While there are robot vacuums at virtually every price point, you’ll want to opt for a model with at least some state-of-the-art bells and whistles in order to get the best bang for your buck. If your floors contain a mix of hardwood, tile, and carpets, you’ll get the most effective clean with a device that has both mopping and vacuuming capabilities. The Roborock E5 Mop ($200), for example, mops while it vacuums, giving you an efficient clean that can remove the smaller particles and dirt that a vacuum alone might miss. It also features a built-in camera that allow it to learn the layout of your home, and which areas to avoid.
4. They’re a boon to pet owners.
Pet parents, rejoice! While vacuuming daily is recommended in order to keep your home free of excess pet hair, owning a robot vacuum allows you to do just that—without ever touching a vacuum. For an even more super-charged clean, the Roborock S7 ($410) is both a vacuum and a sonic mop that scrubs up to 3000 times per minute, making even the biggest messes no match for its cleaning power. Its built-in technology also detects the type of floor it’s approaching, allowing it to switch from mop to vacuum mode when going from hardwood or tile to carpet without missing a beat.
5. No cords make for fuss-free cleaning.
Robot vacuums are lightweight, which makes them easy to move from room to room, and their cordless design means no more getting tangled up—or pushing a vacuum just far enough to accidentally unplug it.
6. They work across multiple surfaces.
Instead of having to snag two (or more!) vacuums and mops based on the different types of flooring in your home, a single robotic device can be used on multiple surfaces. Whether it’s hardwood and tile or carpets and rugs, the best robot vacuums can easily conquer all sorts of messes on all sorts of surfaces.
7. They’re easy to maintain.
Robot vacuums are designed with functionality in mind. As such, they’re extremely easy to maintain and care for. While some robot vacuums offer self-emptying features—another nice touch—others are equipped with extra-large dust bags. The top-of-the-line Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra ($1060) offers all of the aforementioned S7’s capabilities, plus an intelligent docking system that empties, washes, and refills itself, leaving you free to go about your day.
