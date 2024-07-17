All Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked from Best to Worst, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Studio Ghibi is one of the few animation studios—and film studios in general—to have earned its place in the common parlance. Comfortably asserting itself among American giants like Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, the Japanese company is best known for the works of one of its cofounders: internationally acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. His most famous films include My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997), and Spirited Away (2001).
Each film from Studio Ghibli takes you on a unique emotional journey, which can make picking a favorite surprisingly difficult. For movie critics, the question becomes even more loaded. To rate the films according to hundreds of published reviews, Rotten Tomatoes (as imperfect as it may be) calculated each movie’s score using its famous Tomatometer. Below, we’ve amassed those scores and put them in order from highest to lowest so that you can see how your tastes compare to the professionals.
Overall, critics seem to agree that Studio Ghibli’s catalog is remarkably solid. Of their 24 films only two are considered “rotten”—whereas three are not only “fresh,” but have a perfect score of 100 percent (in which case they’re ranked according to number of critic reviews). But some of the rankings are surprising.
For example, the No.1 spot is occupied by The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013), a lesser-known Studio Ghibli film with around 10,000 Rotten Tomatoes user reviews. For reference, Spirited Away, often considered Studio Ghibli’s magnum opus, has over 250,000 user reviews. Despite its popularity, it comes in at No.6, and other familiar works aren’t near the top of the list at all. The beloved Princess Mononoke (1997) is solidly middle-of-the-pack at 11, and fan-favorite Howl’s Moving Castle occupies the 20th slot.
The films are ranked highly overall, which shouldn't come as a shock to fans of the studio. Full of dreamy, hand-drawn landscapes, emotionally resonant plotlines, and a pervasive feeling of childhood nostalgia, Ghibli movies have a habit of worming their way into your heart. But they definitely aren’t all fluff; Miyazaki is notorious for exploring political themes in his work, from environmental destruction to the consequences of war. He's also created some of the most powerful and compelling heroines ever seen in animation.
Of course, not every movie produced by Studio Ghibli was directed by Miyazaki himself; in fact, two of the top three titles were directed by fellow cofounder Isao Takahata. But fans are hopeful for more works from the iconic director. Now 82 years old, Miyazaki has been unsuccessfully “retiring” since the late '90s. Luckily for us, he has come back to the studio every time inspiration (and perhaps boredom) strikes. Returning to make The Boy and the Heron (2023) marked his fourth relapse from retirement so far, meaning our list is only likely to get longer. Longtime friend, colleague, and fellow Studio Ghibli cofounder Toshio Suzuki said of Miyazaki in an interview with Liberation:
“I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it’s only the work that delights him […] He’s 82, and I think he’ll go on until he’s 90.”
See all 24 Studio Ghibli movies ranked below, with Rotten Tomatoes’s full breakdown here.
All 24 Studio Ghibli Movies, From Best-Reviewed to Worst-Reviewed
- The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013) // 100 percent
- Only Yesterday (1991) // 100 percent
- Grave of the Fireflies (1988) // 100 percent
- Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) // 98 percent
- The Boy and the Heron (2023) // 97 percent
- Spirited Away (2001) // 96 percent
- Castle in the Sky (1986) // 96 percent
- Porco Rosso (1992) // 96 percent
- Whisper of the Heart (1995) // 95 percent
- The Secret World of Arrietty (2010) // 94 percent
- Princess Mononoke (1997) // 93 percent
- My Neighbor Totoro (1988) // 93 percent
- When Marnie Was There (2014) // 92 percent
- Ponyo (2008) // 91 percent
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) // 90 percent
- Ocean Waves (1993) // 89 percent
- The Wind Rises (2013) // 88 percent
- From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) // 88 percent
- The Cat Returns (2002) // 88 percent
- Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) // 87 percent
- Pom Poko (1994) // 86 percent
- My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) // 78 percent
- Tales from Earthsea (2006) // 38 percent
- Earwig and the Witch (2020) // 28 percent
