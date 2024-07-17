Mental Floss

All Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked from Best to Worst, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Critics generally laud Studio Ghibli's gorgeous animated works, but their favorites might surprise you.

By Marla Mackoul

Catbus and Totoro from 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988) at MCM London Comic Con
Catbus and Totoro from 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988) at MCM London Comic Con / Ollie Millington/GettyImages
Studio Ghibi is one of the few animation studios—and film studios in general—to have earned its place in the common parlance. Comfortably asserting itself among American giants like Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, the Japanese company is best known for the works of one of its cofounders: internationally acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. His most famous films include My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997), and Spirited Away (2001).

Each film from Studio Ghibli takes you on a unique emotional journey, which can make picking a favorite surprisingly difficult. For movie critics, the question becomes even more loaded. To rate the films according to hundreds of published reviews, Rotten Tomatoes (as imperfect as it may be) calculated each movie’s score using its famous Tomatometer. Below, we’ve amassed those scores and put them in order from highest to lowest so that you can see how your tastes compare to the professionals.

Overall, critics seem to agree that Studio Ghibli’s catalog is remarkably solid. Of their 24 films only two are considered “rotten”—whereas three are not only “fresh,” but have a perfect score of 100 percent (in which case they’re ranked according to number of critic reviews). But some of the rankings are surprising. 

For example, the No.1 spot is occupied by The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013), a lesser-known Studio Ghibli film with around 10,000 Rotten Tomatoes user reviews. For reference, Spirited Away, often considered Studio Ghibli’s magnum opus, has over 250,000 user reviews. Despite its popularity, it comes in at No.6, and other familiar works aren’t near the top of the list at all. The beloved Princess Mononoke (1997) is solidly middle-of-the-pack at 11, and fan-favorite Howl’s Moving Castle occupies the 20th slot.

The films are ranked highly overall, which shouldn't come as a shock to fans of the studio. Full of dreamy, hand-drawn landscapes, emotionally resonant plotlines, and a pervasive feeling of childhood nostalgia, Ghibli movies have a habit of worming their way into your heart. But they definitely aren’t all fluff; Miyazaki is notorious for exploring political themes in his work, from environmental destruction to the consequences of war. He's also created some of the most powerful and compelling heroines ever seen in animation.

Of course, not every movie produced by Studio Ghibli was directed by Miyazaki himself; in fact, two of the top three titles were directed by fellow cofounder Isao Takahata. But fans are hopeful for more works from the iconic director. Now 82 years old, Miyazaki has been unsuccessfully “retiring” since the late '90s. Luckily for us, he has come back to the studio every time inspiration (and perhaps boredom) strikes. Returning to make The Boy and the Heron (2023) marked his fourth relapse from retirement so far, meaning our list is only likely to get longer. Longtime friend, colleague, and fellow Studio Ghibli cofounder Toshio Suzuki said of Miyazaki in an interview with Liberation:

“I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it’s only the work that delights him […] He’s 82, and I think he’ll go on until he’s 90.”

See all 24 Studio Ghibli movies ranked below, with Rotten Tomatoes’s full breakdown here.

All 24 Studio Ghibli Movies, From Best-Reviewed to Worst-Reviewed

  1. The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013) // 100 percent
  2. Only Yesterday (1991) // 100 percent
  3. Grave of the Fireflies (1988) // 100 percent
  4. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) // 98 percent
  5. The Boy and the Heron (2023) // 97 percent
  6. Spirited Away (2001) // 96 percent
  7. Castle in the Sky (1986) // 96 percent
  8. Porco Rosso (1992) // 96 percent
  9. Whisper of the Heart (1995) // 95 percent
  10. The Secret World of Arrietty (2010) // 94 percent
  11. Princess Mononoke (1997) // 93 percent
  12. My Neighbor Totoro (1988) // 93 percent
  13. When Marnie Was There (2014) // 92 percent
  14. Ponyo (2008) // 91 percent
  15. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) // 90 percent
  16. Ocean Waves (1993) // 89 percent
  17. The Wind Rises (2013) // 88 percent
  18. From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) // 88 percent
  19. The Cat Returns (2002) // 88 percent
  20. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) // 87 percent
  21. Pom Poko (1994) // 86 percent
  22. My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) // 78 percent
  23. Tales from Earthsea (2006) // 38 percent
  24. Earwig and the Witch (2020) // 28 percent

