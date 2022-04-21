The Always Pan Can Replace up to Eight Pieces of Cookware, and Now It’s Back on Sale
Budget-friendly kitchen items are great and all (particularly if you're someone who appreciates a good bargain), but what if there was one gadget that performed like eight pieces of cookware in one and could replace them all? With the Always Pan, that's what you're in for: This nonstick, cast-aluminum pan is sleek and eye-catching, but it also does some serious heavy lifting in the cooking department. And for a limited time, you can even get it on sale.
From now through Sunday, May 8, you can save 20 percent on everything at Our Place during the brand's annual spring sale. This includes the bestselling Always Pan, which is currently priced at $115, so you'll save $30. Additionally, you can snag the latest offering from the company's line-up, the Perfect Pot, for $40 off, or get them as part of a bundle deal for $225, which is $15 less than what it would cost to get them separately.
Even though the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are still expensive, they're both a great value when you consider all that you're getting in return. The Always Pan is a workhorse in the kitchen and you can use it to fry, braise, boil, sear, sauté, steam, and even strain the contents of your next dish—plus, it looks really cute and offers a built-in spoon rest. It's compatible with most stoves (even induction cooktops) and features a durable ceramic coating, which is free from potentially harmful materials like lead, toxic metals, and more.
The Perfect Pot is no slouch, either. Same as the Always Pan, it's nonstick, has a ceramic coating, and can replace up to eight pieces of cookware, including your classic Dutch oven, stockpot, and roasting rack. If you're looking to roast, bake, or crisp food, it's a must-have.
Both gadgets come highly rated and recommended. The Always Pan has about a 4.5-star rating, while the Perfect Pot has a five-star rating. Specifically, more than 26,000 shoppers have given the Always Pan a try, with many lauding its lightweight feel (it clocks in at just 3 pounds) and versatility. "[It's] perfect for searing, sautéing, boiling and everything else we have used it for. And it cleans up like a dream," one user wrote. Another raved: "This is the best pan ever! It totally lives up to the hype. I love it so much I got a set for my son and just ordered another set for my camper."
The last time there was a huge discount like this on the Always Pan was during Black Friday. While this deal isn't quite as good as the one that ran last November, it's still worth taking advantage of, especially if you're searching for good Mother's Day gifts. Get the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot, and more from Our Place during this annual spring sale before it wraps on Sunday, May 8.