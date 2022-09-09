This Hidden Page on Amazon Has All Kinds of Tech Deals on Kindles, Fire TV Streaming Devices, and More
Amazon isn’t just a major online retailer—the site is also home to multiple discount hubs where shoppers can find bargains on an assortment of products, including overstocked items and pre-owned gadgets that have since been returned. Pages like this pass on a lot of value, because in addition to saving money, you’re also saving time; instead of endlessly scrolling, you can find some of the site’s best deals all in certain dedicated spots.
Now there’s a new hub to add your bookmarks, and it’s just for Amazon devices. This page is somewhat tucked away on the site, but once you’re on it, you can find markdowns on everything from Fire TV streaming devices to Ring doorbells, Echo (4th Generation) models, and more. These price drops are nothing to sneeze at, either, as you can find some top-rated stuff for as much as 50 percent off.
The only catch—because of course there’s a catch—is that the majority of these products aren’t exactly brand new. Rather, they’re refurbished, meaning the device was once owned but has since been returned. Amazon then thoroughly inspects each item and completes a full diagnostic test (with secure data wiping), replacing any defective parts that have been noticed along the way. The software on these gadgets is updated as well, so you’re essentially getting them in like-new condition at a significant price reduction.
While some shoppers might shy away from shopping for refurbished tech, bargain hunters can have a field day on this page. Take for instance this deal on a certified refurbished Fire HD 10 tablet. Released in 2019, it would usually retail for $120, but you can save $55 right now and get it for $65, which is a heck of a lot cheaper than the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet (the most up-to-date model), which is currently more than double that price.
Head on over to this Amazon device deals hub to discover more deals on these popular tech gadgets, and be sure to check out more of the site’s under-the-radar pages, especially as the holiday gift season gets underway.