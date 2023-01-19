This Hidden Amazon Page Is Packed With Incredible Deals That Only Prime Members Can Shop
When it comes to shopping on Amazon, Prime members get all the best perks. Prime members not only get free two-day shipping (and sometimes even free one- or same-day shipping) on just about everything from the retail giant, but they can also get discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video for movies and TV shows, use Prime Gaming for cloud gaming, and a whole lot more.
But there is one benefit that even the savviest shoppers might not know about: the site’s exclusive Just for Prime deals page. From silk pillowcases to portable Bluetooth speakers and automatic pet feeders, this hidden section on Amazon’s website is devoted to discounts that are only available to Prime members. In fact, it isn’t even listed on the homepage—you actually have to type “Just for Prime” in Amazon’s search bar to find it, which speaks to how under-the-radar it actually is.
There are thousands upon thousands of fun, everyday items to choose from in the secret spot. Prime members can peruse deep discounts on home and kitchen goods (like this top-rated milk frother and this cordless power scrubber), as well as office supplies, car gadgets, clothing and accessories, tools, and other categories. It’s also a good page to discover bargains on pet supplies, including no-pull dog harnesses and chew toys.
The shopping possibilities are just about endless. To figure out what your Prime membership markdown would be on a given item, all you have to do is navigate to the product’s landing page, then look just below where the price details would ordinarily be. If you’re not yet signed up for the service, you should see a field that says, “Join Prime to buy this item at... ,” and the deal price should be right there. If you are a member and you’re signed into the site, you’ll see that Prime member rate automatically, and the field below the price will say, “Exclusive Prime price,” so you know you’re getting a good value.
To discover more exclusive deals on top-rated products, check out the Just for Prime hub on Amazon. And if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a one-week trial for $2 to take advantage of all the savings. Once those seven days are up, you can either cancel the membership outright or decide to keep it for $15 per month or $139 for the entire year (which breaks down to about $12 per month). If you’re interested in learning more about other great Amazon shopping pages for bargain hunters, be sure to check out our story here.