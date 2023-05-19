The 20 Best Deals To Shop Now on Amazon Basics Products
When Amazon launched their own in-house product line back in 2009, it was great news for budget-minded shoppers. Known as Amazon Basics, these everyday essentials run the gamut, including everything from Dutch ovens to luggage, electronics, and even furniture.
Everything sold under the brand is already affordable—in fact, that’s part of the its appeal. But every so often, the retailer hosts a sale where you can get these already discounted items for even less. Below are 20 of the best Amazon Basics deals you can get right now on household staples like cookware, bedding, and beyond.
1. Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 6-Foot Long Cord; From $6 (Save up to $5)
Starting at just $6, this power strip is ideal if you’re short on outlets at home or in the office. You’ll get six extra sockets, plus it offers built-in surge protection, so phones, small appliances, and other gadgets are better protected against voltage spikes that may occur, particularly after a power outage. Choose from white or black and you’ll save up to $5.
2. Amazon Basics Adjustable Mesh Swivel Office Desk Chair with Armrests; $62 (Save $21)
Buying an office chair for less than $100 might seem like a gamble, but nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers have tried this already budget-friendly pick and claim it’s a terrific bargain, even when it isn’t on sale for over $20 off. “If you need a basic chair, this is a good value,” wrote one reviewer of the mesh-backed chair. Another shopper who reportedly had one for seven years noted: “I think I got my $60 worth. If you need an adjustable chair with wheels for normal sitting and rolling around, this is a fine option.”
3. Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set; From $12 (Save up to $5)
Soft, durable, and made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, these 4.6-star-rated microfiber sheets from Amazon’s house brand are a steal. You can grab a set—which includes both a fitted and flat sheet, as well as a standard pillowcase—starting at just $12. Better still, they come with 14-inch deep pockets, so they’ll fit mattresses with a depth of up to 16 inches. If you want something bolder, you can also opt for patterned sets, which are on sale for $11 and up.
4. Amazon Basics Baking Bread Loaf Pan, Set of 2; $13 (Save $3)
Time to retire your old loaf pans? Consider giving this sturdy $13 set a try. Oven-safe for up to 428°F, they’re made with a special nonstick coating so you won’t need to use parchment paper anymore. Some customers claim it’s worth it to grab the version with silicone handles, as these pans do get very hot. Regardless, you’re still getting a good value, considering both options are the same price.
5. Amazon Basics 12-Piece Color-Coded Kitchen Knife Set; $14 (Save $4)
Add a burst of color to your magnetic knife strip with this 12-piece stainless steel set. You’ll get six, including a Santoku knife, chef’s knife, and bread knife, plus matching covers. Beyond the cute factor, these color-coded blades serve a practical purpose, helping reduce cross-contamination during food prep.
6. Amazon Basics Softside Spinner Suitcase; From $59 (Save up to $34)
Whether you’re looking for a hard-sided or a soft-sided suitcase, you can find some great deals via the Amazon Basics line. The soft-sided spinner option that’s on sale right now for an extra 33 percent off comes in two shades and three size options, so you can get all the storage space you need for your next trip. You might also want to spring for some travel organizer cubes while you’re at it, as those are currently marked down by 44 percent.
7. Amazon Basics 2.6 Gallon Smudge-Resistant Trash Can with Foot Pedal; $28 (Save $10)
This 2.6-gallon trash can comes with a foot pedal and was designed with narrow spaces in mind. If you’ve got a small bathroom that makes it tough to fit a standard waste basket, this could be a solid alternative, as it measures out to be about 15 inches by 7 inches. As an added benefit, you can get this smudge-resistant trash can for about $10 off its usual $39 price tag.
8. Amazon Basics Zero-Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chairs with Side Table and Pillow; $92 (Save $58)
Outdoor furniture tends to cost a lot this time of year (for obvious reasons), but you can get two zero-gravity lounge chairs plus a side table for less than $100 during this sale. Shoppers say they love that these beach-ready chairs come with attachable drink holder trays, and also claim they’re easy to assemble. One user raved: “I was a little skeptical because the price seemed to be about half of what other companies were charging. But these chairs were absolutely perfect ... and they seem to be extremely well made.”
9. Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towels; From $20 (Save up to $16)
Speaking of beach days, you might want to grab a new set of towels ahead of Memorial Day, especially if your big plans for the long weekend include sprawling out on the sand. These striped towels are on sale for up to $16 off and come in sets of two or four; they’re also available in a variety of fun summer shades like bright yellow, pink, and rainbow. Because they’re made from pure ring-spun cotton, they’ll be easy to clean and maintain, while also offering lots of absorbency.
10. Amazon Basics 15-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set; $60 (Save $17)
For recent grads or folks who are just moving into their first apartments, this 15-piece cookware set from Amazon Basics is a must-grab. Instead of dropping hundreds of dollars on various pots, pans, and cooking utensils, you can get all the essentials here for just $60, so you’re essentially paying about $4 per item.
The BPA-free set includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans; 1.5- and 2- quart saucepans with matching lids; plus a lot more. While not induction-safe, every piece of cookware is compatible with gas, glass, and electric stovetops, and with more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s hard not to see the appeal of this wallet-friendly collection.
11. Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats, Pack of 3; $13 (Save $2)
When it comes to baking, reusable silicone mats are better for the environment than one-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Over on Amazon, you can grab a three pack for just $13 and use those to line your baking sheets instead. While cleaning them can be a little annoying—they need to be hand-washed and tend to get slippery over time—these versatile mats are well worth the effort, as they help ensure more even cooking times and are oven-safe up to 480°F.
12. Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Clothes Hangers, Pack of 50; $19 (Save up to $4)
Say goodbye to clothes mountain and hello to a tidier closet with these non-slip clothes hangers from Amazon Basics. On sale starting at $19, these velvet hangers come in packs of 30, 50, and 100, and are definitely a better option than tossing shirts and pants on the floor (or keeping them all piled up inside a hamper). This is also one of the most popular items the line offers; nearly 170,000 shoppers have tried them, which has helped the set earn an impressive 4.8-star rating on the site.
13. Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe with Programmable Electronic Keypad; From $93 (Save up to $28)
Most of us have important documents at home that we wouldn’t want to see fall into the wrong hands. Whether you’re looking for a secure place to stash your birth certificate, passport, or even some heirloom jewelry, investing in a safe isn’t a bad idea, and this steel option from Amazon Basics comes with a built-in electronic keypad, as well as two emergency override keys, just in case you need it.
You can choose from four different sizes and no matter which one you grab, it’ll come with bolts so you can safely mount it to a shelf, the wall, or even the floor. Just be sure to order some AA batteries, as you do need those for keypad access. For added security, you may want to pick up a shredder as well—that way, you’ll be better poised to protect your most sensitive personal information.
14. Amazon Basics Adjustable, Heavy-Duty Storage Shelving Unit; From $32 (Save up to $14)
Is your garage feeling overrun lately by tools, cords, and various odds and ends? This heavy-duty, steel-wired storage rack can help restore some order. Available in black or chrome, it’s on sale for up to 20 percent off and you can choose from three-, four-, and five-shelf versions, and opt for wheels or no wheels.
More than 200,000 Amazon shoppers have grabbed one and the response is overwhelmingly positive. In particular, users love how much weight each shelf holds; the three-shelved rack, for instance, can hold up to 250 pounds per shelf and collectively can hold up to 750 pounds when you use the leveling feet. The more shelves you’ve got, the higher those weight limits get.
15. Amazon Basics 20-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set; $36 (Save $14)
These glass containers are some of the best Amazon Basic products you can grab, even when they aren’t on sale for $14 off. With this 20-piece set, you’ll get 10 borosilicate glass containers that are oven save for up to 752°F, plus 10 matching lids made with silicone rings to form a tighter seal, helping lock in freshness. They’re also fine to use in the freezer, dishwasher, and/or microwave, and you’ll get more than enough here to cover your family’s needs. That said, if you want a smaller set, you can grab a 14-piece collection on sale for $28, and get discounts on produce-saving containers with vented lids, too.
16. Amazon Basics 2 Slice, Extra-Wide Slot Toaster; $23 (Save $6)
Even if you’re trying to scale back on your kitchen appliances, a toaster can be pretty essential, especially for breakfast lovers. This two-slot model from Amazon Basics is simple yet effective for toasting bread and bagels, and even comes with a special setting for defrosting frozen items. With its extra-long, 37-inch cord and six shade settings, it’s already a value at $29—but now that it’s on sale for $6 off, there’s even more reason to give a try.
17. Amazon Basics All-Season Cotton Weighted Blanket; From $28 (Save up to $22)
Summer is right around the corner, and while a weighted blanket might not be high on your hot weather must-haves list, you can scoop up a killer discount on this Amazon Basics version and just keep it stashed in your closet until fall, when it’s time to put it to good use.
Unlike competitor versions from Gravity Blankets that go for hundreds of dollars, this one is on sale starting at about $28 in the twin size, so you’re kind of getting a double bargain here. But even if weighted blankets—which have grown popular in recent years because they recreate the feeling of being bear-hugged—aren’t quite your bag, you can grab a lightweight comforter set from Amazon Basics and still save a bundle that way as well.
18. Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool Safety Lock with Nylon Sheath; $9 (Save $5)
This multitool might not make it to the top of many Father's Day gift lists, but rest assured, if you’re looking for a versatile present to give dad this year, this would be a good one. On sale for just $9, it offers 11 different tools in one stainless steel package, and can function as a knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, rope cutter, and so much more. Whether he’s going on a hike or fixing stuff around the house, this multitool will get plenty of use, and the nylon pouch it comes with isn’t too shabby, either.
19. Amazon Basics Wicker Trellis Planter with Inner Plastic Liner; From $70 (Save up to $18)
Make this the year you take your garden to the next level. With this trellis planter from Amazon Basics, you can add a statement piece to your backyard and grow out some of your favorite flowers and climbing vines. There are predrilled holes in the bottom to help with drainage and keep roots from getting waterlogged. While it’s advertised as wicker, it’s actually just wicker made from plastic resin, but that covers a powder-coated metal frame, which adds strength to the overall structure. You can also choose from 38- or 50-inch sizes, and brown or black shading.
20. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven; From $43 (Save up to $12)
Le Creuset isn’t the only brand that makes a good Dutch oven. This enameled cast iron version from Amazon Basics was one of the first really big items released by the brand, and that’s because you can't argue with the performance or the price point. Available in 12 shades and three sizes (including 4.3, 6, and 7.3 quarts), it’s one of those great kitchen staples you can grab for less from the line, and right now, you can it for up to $12 off.
