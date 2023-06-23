Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Coming Soon—and Here Are the Best Early Deals You Can Already Shop
By Nicole Pyles
Bargain hunters, start your engines: Prime Day is almost here. Starting on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT through Wednesday, July 12, you can take advantage of the biggest discounts of the year on Amazon.
Best of all, you don’t have to wait to get a jumpstart on the savings. Below, you’ll discover everything you need to know about this 48-hour event, plus catch some early Prime Day deals you don’t want to miss, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the biggest Prime Day 2023 updates.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Since 2015, Amazon has hosted one Prime Day event per year (except for last year, when the company revealed a second Prime Day right before the holiday season). It started as a way to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday and has grown bigger and more popular over time.
During the July Amazon Prime sale, you can shop for huge markdowns on everything from kitchen essentials to tech gadgets, and more. The annual shopping event typically lasts for 48 hours, and is open to both new and existing Prime members.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: What To Know
According to their latest announcement, the mega-retailer will have invite-only deals for Prime members. It will feel a bit like Black Friday with doorbuster deals and special offers appearing every 30 minutes, except you won’t have to face long lines at the checkout counter, because you can shop right from the comfort of your own home.
“Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.
If you’re not already a Prime member, now would be a good time to join. Last year, there were more than 300 million purchases made worldwide during the event, with savings of over $1.7 billion for members. If you’re in the U.S., you can join Prime for $15 per month. Or, if you’re a college student (or if you still have access to your college email address, ahem), you can get a six-month trial for less than $8 per month.
As a Prime member, you can also subscribe to receive deal-alert notifications ahead of the big day. All you need to do is download the Amazon Shopping app on your smartphone and head to the Prime Day event page. Under “Settings,” you can navigate to the “Notifications” tab, then head to “Your Watched & Waitlisted Deals” to set up push notifications for upcoming discounts, so that once Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, you’ll have until Wednesday, July 12 to grab everything on your list.
The 20 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Early Prime Day deals give you just a preview of what to expect and a chance to save on top-rated Amazon devices such as the Fire TV, Ring Video doorbell, and more. Whether you’re looking for electronics, toys, or home goods, here are some of the top bargains you don’t want to miss:
Under $50
BELADOR 2-Piece Bathroom Rug Set for $20 (Save $30)
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset from $36 (Save up to $34)
Flexzilla Garden Hose with SwivelGrip for $36 (Save $19)
Rubbermaid 28-Piece Food Storage Containers with Snap Bases for $38 (Save $7)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop for $40 (Save $65)
Under $100
Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router, 3-Pack from $70 (Save up to $335)
LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun for $80 (Save $100)
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $90 (Save $9)
Intex 28005E ZX300 Deluxe Automatic Pool Cleaner for $90 (Save $110)
Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven for $100 (Save $40)
Under $500
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch for $120 (Save $110)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $200 (Save $50)
Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Emptying XL Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation for $300 (Save $300)
Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset (256 GB) for $349 (Save $80)
Bio Bidet Bliss Smart Toilet Seat for $494 (Save $206)
Under $1000
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series for $560 (Save $200)