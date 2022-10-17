11 of the Best Beauty Gifts Under $30
The holiday season will be here before we know it, and it’s never too early to start shopping for gifts. Fortunately for beauty aficionados, options abound, be it limited-edition lip balms, miniature mascaras, or one-of-a-kind nail polishes, to name a few. Best of all, you don’t need to blow your budget on just one item: Here are the best beauty gifts available to shop right now for under $30.
1. Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub; $10
Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrub, which is available in a wide range of scents including Moroccan rose, coconut lime, and strawberry, will keep your giftee’s skin soft and smooth all season long. That’s because it’s made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil, as well as fatty acid-rich sweet almond, safflower seed, and macadamia seed oils. Don’t just take it from us: with thousands of rave reviews on Ulta Beauty and on Amazon, you know it’s got to be good.
Buy it: Ulta Beauty
2. Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set; $19
Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Masks have taken the internet by storm for their adorable packaging and innovative scents, as well as their ability to deliver intense moisture for visibly softer lips—all while your giftee sleeps. Can’t choose just one? Consider this set, which features five mini Lip Sleeping Masks in Berry, Gummy Bear, Mango, Vanilla, and Mint Chocolate. Each one is formulated with nourishing coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter to keep lips smooth and hydrated.
Buy it: Sephora
3. Tarte Party Ready Lashes Curler & Mascara Set; $20
This adorable Tarte Party Ready set includes one miniature-sized mascara and one eyelash curler. But as it is only available for a limited time, so you’ll have to act fast to snag it—be it for yourself or someone on your gift list.
Buy it: Sephora
4. Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set; $25
This Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk lipstick and liner set features two of the brand’s bestselling products in three beautiful hues. Plus, each product features a paraben-free formula enriched with jojoba seed oil to soothe dry, chapped lips, meaning it will be a lifesaver come wintertime.
Buy it: Sephora
5. Essie Limited Edition Holiday 4-Piece Mini Kit; $10
Essie’s 4-piece winter set is ideal for the upcoming holiday season. Each of the shimmery shades has fun names like Twinkle in Time (pearly white), Bonbon Nuit (glistening pink), Sugarplum Fairytale (metallic lavender), and Love at Frost Sight (sparkly baby blue). The adorable packaging is a bonus, and could make this one a great stocking stuffer.
Buy it: Amazon
6. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara; $5
At just $5 apiece, this Essence Lash Princess mascara is a total steal. This cruelty-free blend is designed to last for hours on end (read: no flaking, smudging, or fading) while delivering sculpted, volumized, clump-free lashes. Oh, and did we mention that it has more than 290,000 (!) Amazon reviews? Your giftee is sure to appreciate this budget-friendly—and highly popular—pick.
Buy it: Amazon
7. e.l.f. Cosmetics Powder Blush Palette; $8
This versatile blush palette from e.l.f. Cosmetics features four beautiful shades that are both blendable and buildable. The result? A perfectly sculpted, sun-kissed glow in nearly no time at all—even in the dead of winter. Even better? It clocks in at under $10.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy Eyeshadow Trio; $26
The Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy eyeshadow trio is just as functional as it is eye-catching, thanks to its space-saving, stackable design. Use your fingers to simply swipe the shadow onto your lids and you’re good to go. You can choose from 11 color combinations (six matte finishes, five shimmery finishes), too.
Buy it: Sephora
9. Eos Holiday Lip Balm Collection; $13
Kiss chapped lips goodbye for good with this Eos Holiday Lip Balm Collection gift set. The stocking stuffer features four holiday-themed flavors: Pink Champagne, Sparking Sugar Plum, Pomegranate Punch, and Strawberry Cheer. These lip balms are made with conditioning ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil, giving your giftee’s pout extra protection against the blistering cold.
Buy it: Amazon
10. NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, Pack of 3; $13
This Professional Makeup Butter Gloss set will keep lips buttery soft all winter long. The smooth-gliding glosses feature a creamy, non-sticky formula and a subtle sheen. This three-piece set—which has amassed more than 78,000 Amazon reviews and counting—includes shades like Angel Food Cake (petal pink), Creme Brulee (a pink-coral hybrid), and Madeleine (a neutral brown).
Buy it: Amazon
11. Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set; $27
The limited-edition Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set includes everything your giftee needs to achieve an effortless, “no-makeup” makeup look: The Mini Nudies matte all-over blush color in Sunset Strip, the Mini Magnetic Luminous eye color in Sunrise Star, and the Mini gel color lip and cheek balm in Babe. It also comes complete with a small tin storage case.
Buy it: Sephora