No Sweat: 10 Products That Will Help You Keep Cool This Summer Without Air Conditioning
By Jake Rossen
Feeling the warm sun on your skin is one of the great pleasures of summer. But eventually, the rising temperatures can become exhausting, and some of us seek the respite of air conditioning to cool off.
Not everyone, however, has access to an A/C, either because it’s cost-prohibitive, impractical for their space, or simply because they dislike the dried-out air. Fortunately, there are alternatives. Check out 10 items that can help you stay comfortable without having to rely on an appliance to condition your space.
1. Mission Cooling Towel; $15
Forget grabbing a bath towel and running it under cold water. It may feel good for a second, but the water will quickly rise to room temperature. Not so with the Mission microfiber cooling towel, which can stay cold for up to two hours—making it perfect for gym sessions, outdoor play, or just chilling out on the couch.
Buy it: Amazon
2. JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan; From $24
For the ultimate in personalized cooling, the JISULIFE fan allows you to get a nice breeze going from the neck up. It looks like a pair of headphones and has 78 air outlets around the neck, plus it offers three speeds and has a run time of up to 16 hours, so you can take it with you on-the-go.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Breeze Life UPF 50+ Sun Umbrella with Built-in Fan and Mister System; $65
A regular umbrella will shield you from the sun and heat; this one from Breeze Life adds a mister (providing you attach a water bottle) and a built-in fan for added relief from high temperatures. As another perk, the fabric it’s made from offers multi-layered protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Buy it: Amazon
4. Ontel Brella Car Shield; $17
If you’ve got no choice but to park your car in a sun-drenched area, you know what it feels like to climb inside. (Hint: It’s not pleasant.) This windshield shade from Ontel collapses like an umbrella for easy storage when not in use.
Buy it: Amazon
5. Arctic Cool Moisture-Wicking Shirt; From $35
While lightweight shirts are a good choice for hot weather, fabric that wicks away moisture is even better. Arctic Cool’s line of cooling tops draw sweat away from the body and then use the moisture to help prevent you from overheating. The fabric also has a UPF sun protection factor of 50+, which can keep the sun’s harmful rays at bay.
Buy it: Men’s Crew Neck; Women’s V-Neck
6. Coolmax Cooling Sheets; From $25
Hot sleepers can get even more miserable in the summer. These moisture-wicking sheets from Coolmax draw sweat away from the body and evaporate it over a larger area, reducing your nighttime discomfort.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle; $21
One guaranteed way to prevent overheating is to stay hydrated, but if you’re traveling, you may find your water bottle is lukewarm at best. Takeya’s stainless steel bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It also keep them from spilling thanks to a leakproof lid.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Koolgator Cooling Neck Wrap; From $10
If you plan on being active in warm weather, a flexible neck cooler comes in handy. Koolgator’s soft wrap will keep you feeling refreshed for hours after briefly soaking it in water. It’s also fully reusable.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Nicetown Blackout Curtains, Pack of 2; From $22
To keep indoor areas comfortable, you need to keep the sun from heating the area up. One way to do that is to use blackout curtains on windows to prevent sunlight from coming in. Nicetown’s insulated panels do the job with an aesthetic flair: Instead of brooding black on both sides, the curtains are only darkened on the side facing the window. The interior can be the color of your choice.
Buy it: Amazon
10. AMC Theatres Gift Card; From $25
When all else fails, the one surefire way to get a respite from a scorching summer day is to hit your local movie theater. (Movie houses were, after all, among the first businesses to install air conditioning.) You can grab an AMC card with denominations from $25 and up and treat yourself to a new flick, all while beating the heat.
Buy it: Amazon