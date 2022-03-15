15 Must-Have Accessories for Any Dog Owner
Whether you’ve just adopted the most adorable puppy or have been a dog lover for many years now, there are always new tricks to learn and helpful products that can making caring for your pooch easier. We’ve found 15 must-have accessories that any dog owner should have in their arsenal.
1. Furbo; $118
The Furbo dog camera is a great tool for pet parents, especially those who work in an office or have a four-legged friend that likes to nibble on furniture. The Alexa-compatible camera lets you take photos, videos, two-way talk, and toss your pet a treat if they’re behaving well while you're away. It even has barking alerts and night vision capabilities.
2. Puppia Soft Dog Harness; $12
This dirt- and humidity-resistant harness is made of polyester mesh and fleece, making it both soft and breathable. The harness comes in six sizes (including extra small) and 15 colors, and has adjustable belly straps with strong mountain-climbing-level buckles.
3. Reflective Dog Collar; $8
If taking your pup on a nightly walk is one of your favorite rituals, you should consider investing in a reflective collar, which will help to improve how visible they are to others after the sun goes down. This nylon option features highly reflective threads that create solid stripes when they glow in the dark. In addition, it comes in five sizes, 12 color options, and has neoprene padding for comfort.
4. Earth Rated Dog Poop Bag Dispenser; $5
Until you can train your dog to go to the bathroom to do its business, the outdoors and a poop bag will have to do. This dispenser keeps the empty bags organized and at the ready—plus, it features a loop to hook onto your leash and has a waterproof exterior. There’s even a hook for you to attach your used bag to so you can keep your hands free for other things.
5. Dog Doorbells, Set of 2; $11
When your dog needs to go out, it might scratch at the door, causing marks and other (potentially costly) damage. Avoid that by teaching your dog to use a doorbell that’s made for them. This set of two doorbell strands features three snap buttons and seven bells on an adjustable-length nylon strap to cater to your pet’s height.
6. Kibble Bubble Treat Pouch; $8
If your dog sometimes needs a bit of motivation when out on walks, the Kibble Bubble treat pouch might just help give the encouragement they need. This dishwasher-safe carrying case is made of food-grade silicone and can be clipped to your leash. It’s now available in four colors and three adorable shapes—a bone, a ball, and a heart.
7. MudBuster; $25
Walking outside can lead to dirty paws. The MudBuster is a portable way to wash off that grime before it gets into your home. The cylindrical tumbler features a washing compartment with soft silicone bristles, and once you add water, it will help brush away mud, dirt, and debris one paw at a time. This handy tool comes in three sizes (based on how big a pup's paws are) and in six vibrant colors.
8. Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator Spray; $20
Accidents happen, especially with puppies—so having the right cleaning supplies for pets is a must. This spray is essential because it uses active enzymes to get rid of any stain as well as any strong odors that might linger. It can tackle any sort of mess, from urine to vomit, and works on a variety of surfaces, including carpets, hardwoods, artificial grass, and more.
9. ChomChom Pet Hair Remover; $27
Anyone with pets—especially long-haired pooches—knows the pain and hassle that comes with shedding and then having to clean up all of that fur. Thankfully, this reusable pet hair remover tool can help make the job faster. It features a roller brush instead of sticky tape or other annoying adhesives you might get with similar products, and piles your pet’s fur into a waste compartment that will make it easier to dispose of later.
10. Dog Party Lint Paper Pack; $9
No matter how often you tackle shedded dog fur, it can sometimes still follow you out of the house ... usually on your clothes. To tackle unwanted fur on the go, pop this pack of 40 individual pieces of lint paper into your bag. Simply peel off one of the sheets of lint paper from the pack and dab it where the pet hair is so you can be fur-free. Plus, the packaging features cute cartoon dogs, and who doesn't love that?
11. SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy; $40
Like people, dogs can get anxious. The Snuggle Puppy toy, which has been around since 1997, can help soothe nervous pets by mimicking the sound of a pulsing heartbeat—some experts suggest it reminds canines of the comfort they felt snuggling with their mothers and littermates when they were puppies. The toy can beat continuously for 24 hours or can be set to beat for eight hours (though there’s also an on/off switch you can easily use). There’s even an included heat pack that will last 24 hours.
12. Food Tracker; $12
Whether you’re forgetful or live with multiple people, using a tracking system can help you stay on your pet's feeding schedule. This one, which has over 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, has daily silver sliders for morning and night that will become green when you toggle it, indicating that the task is complete. There are even trackers if you need to remember your pet's medications, or to feed your cat or fish.
13. Greenies Pill Pockets; $8
Getting your pet to take oral medication can be a difficult task. Greenies’ pill pockets are an ingenious option that can help make you and your pet's lives easier. Simply take one of the pre-formed pill pockets, pop the medicine inside, and pinch the top. The smell and taste of the flavoring will mask the pill, so your pet won’t be able to sniff it out.
14. Collapsible Dog Bowls, Set of 2; $6
Collapsible bowls are a great resource to have on hand when you’re on a walk, hike, or road trip with your pet. This set of silicone bowls is perfect for holding water and dog food, is easy to clean, and comes with carabiners for better portability. The bowls are available in two sizes and four color combinations.
15. Earth Rated Dog Wipes; $9
Bathing your dog in the tub can be stressful and time-consuming. These Earth Rated dog wipes are a great alternative to minor messes your dog might get into, which require a little cleaning up. The wipes—which use gentle ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, and shea butter—are compostable, hypoallergenic, and can be used on your dog’s fur and paws. They come in unscented or lavender-scented varieties and in 100-count or 400-count packs.
