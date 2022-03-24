10 of the Best Handheld Vacuums for Spring Cleaning
When it comes to dirt, dust, and debris, a vacuum is an essential gadget to have around, but they aren't one-size fits all. We’ve found 10 of the best handheld vacuums online that will help you get into the spring cleaning spirit and tidy up all kinds of messes, from food crumbs that might be wedged between the keys of your laptop to clingy pet hair, and more.
1. THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner; $23 with on-page coupon
You can’t go wrong with THISWORX’s car vacuum. It’s Amazon’s best-selling handheld vacuum, has more than 208,000 customer reviews, and has a 4.1-star rating on the site. This unit comes with a flathead hose, extension tube, and brush nozzle so you can capture those pesky hard-to-reach crumbs that fall between the seats. With its 16-foot cord, you'll have ample room to move around and even clean out the trunk of your car without struggling, and because it's compatible with 12-volt auxiliary outlets, you can power it up right in your vehicle. You can get it in either black or white and it comes with a travel case with a spare filter and filter brush, so it'll be easy to stash in your trunk for safe keeping.
2. BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum; $69
This BLACK+DECKER vacuum is an excellent investment if you’re looking for a cordless handheld option. It has a bagless dust bowl that can hold up to 15 ounces worth of dirt, a similar capacity to the Dirt Devil option below, and features a three-stage filtration system; even better, both the dust bowl and filter are fully washable and easy to reuse. This model comes with a 200-degree pivoting nozzle, an extendable crevice tool, and a compact charging base.
3. Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum; $31
We love our pets wholeheartedly, but finding their fur on every surface can be frustrating. Bissell has created a nifty handheld vacuum specifically designed to target those unwanted clumps: Not only does it have a suction nozzle that captures things like kitty litter and dry food, there's also an attachable rubber nozzle that's good on couches, car interiors, carpets, and cat-scratching posts. Like the THISWORX car vacuum, it's tethered to a 16-foot cord so you'll be able to cover a lot of ground with it.
4. Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner; $39
Though many of the items in this list are classic handheld vacuums, the Brigii mini vacuum is a bit different: At less than a foot long, it's more like a motorized hand duster. Lightweight and sleek, it has a rounded, canister-like look and is fully cordless, which makes it a solid choice if you're searching for something portable. This Brigii model has a lithium battery that, when fully charged using a USB cord, will provide up to 20 minutes of run time; it also comes with a washable filter, three attachable nozzles, and has a dust-blower function.
5. Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner; From $14
Like the Brigii, the Odistar vacuum is another palm-sized option—but it’s box-shaped instead of cylindrical, and at just over 3 inches wide and almost 2.5 inches tall, it's more compact. It runs on AA batteries and while this definitely isn't the gadget you'd want to use for larger dirt piles or messes, it can work wonders on keyboards and desk surfaces. This ergonomic unit can rotate a full 360 degrees so you won't have to twist your wrist to get crumbs and is good for about two hours of use at a time.
6. eufy by Anker HomeVac H11; $40
When it comes to vacuums in general, the eufy by Anker line offers some fantastic models, like the RoboVac 11S (which is useful for general household cleaning and is thin enough to fit under most couches in ways that other devices wouldn't be). The HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum lives up to the brand's stellar reputation; it's closer in shape to the Brigii but has the power and versatility of a larger device. It's fully rechargeable via USB and includes a two-in-one crevice attachment tool for targeting all those hard-to-reach spots. This wine bottle-shaped vacuum weighs 1.2 pounds, offers up to 13 minutes of max suction power, and comes with a washable filter.
7. Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner; $36
Dirt Devil is an iconic brand in the vacuum world, and the Scorpion cleaner could be a good purchase if you prefer to stick to companies you know and love. This model has a 15-foot power cord and a compact dust cup that can keep up to almost half a liter's worth of debris like the above BLACK+DECKER option; it also comes with a detachable 2.5-foot hose that can suction up sand and pebbles without wrecking the device completely. For more precise cleaning, try the crevice tool, which flips down so you can get between cushions with ease. At 3 pounds, it weighs more than some other products featured in this list, so keep that in mind before you buy it.
8. Shark CH951 Cordless Handheld Vacuum; $100
Like the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max vacuum, this one from Shark also moves the dirt in a cyclical motion to optimize the filter and suction power. It weighs just under 3 pounds, is fully cordless, and comes with a washable filter and three different nozzles, including a crevice tool, scrubbing brush, and self-cleaning pet brush that's good for getting rid of dog fur and cat hair. One of the best features of this Shark unit is the eject button, which lets you empty the dust cup without getting dirty or touching the gunk you just collected.
9. BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Flex Handheld Vacuum with Pet Hair Brush; $129
Both the BLACK+DECKER options included here have great features that can be useful for household cleaning. However, this model could be more beneficial for those who want to reach things like ceiling fans because it comes with a 4-foot flexible hose. With a dust bowl designed to hold up to 17 ounces worth of crud, this handheld vacuum is a heavy-hitter in ways you might not expect. It also comes with a charging station, washable filter, two-in-one nozzle with a flip-up brush for more versatility, as well as a pet hair brush.
10. Dyson V6 Trigger; $449
If you’re willing to splurge, you should consider trying out the Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuum. It’s one of Dyson’s only handheld vacuum models currently still available to purchase. (The Humdinger, one of the brand's most celebrated models, is another handheld vac worth checking out, but it’s currently sold out at most retailers.) Powered by a Dyson Digital Motor V6, the Trigger offers up to 20 minutes of suction power, like the Brigii, and has a one-touch button for more hygienic emptying, like the Shark option. One Amazon reviewer who previously had a less expensive handheld vacuum from another brand realized it was missing so much dirt. "That [previous handheld vacuum] wasn't picking up even half of what this thing picks up," the customer wrote.
