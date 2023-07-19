Traveling In A Van This Summer? These 12 Essentials Will Make Your Time On The Road Easier
Before you hit the highway, be sure to stock up on these essentials that will make van living more enjoyable, from safety gear to cooking gadgets, and everything in between.
By Nicole Pyles
Whether you’re embarking on an epic road trip this summer or exploring a minimalist lifestyle, traveling by van can be a wonderful way to begin an incredible adventure. But before you hit the open road, it’s important to have the right gear, so your experience goes off without a hitch.
From practical tools to fun extras like pop-up canopies, the van life essentials featured below can be a welcome addition to your journey and ensure you have the best experience possible this summer. Even better, these items won’t take up too much space and help address some of the obstacles you may encounter on your adventure.
1. Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can; $20
Leave it how you found it, right? If you want to do right by nature, you’ll need a way to easily store your garbage, and this spill-proof car trash can will help. Crafted from waterproof oxford fabric, it’s easy to wipe clean and has a removable leakproof liner, so grime and other spills stay within the liner rather than contaminating the entire bin. This portable trash can also hold up to 2.5 gallons and comes with a handle, making it easy to hang in your van. You can even use it in regular cars and zip the lip closed to keep unwanted odors contained.
2. Stanley Adventure Even-Heat Camp Pro 11-Piece Cook Set; $143
If you’re living that van life, you need to be able to cook, of course. This 11-piece cooking set has everything you need to enjoy a hot meal, including a 75-quart stock pot, a 9-quart saucepan, an 8.5-inch frying pan, a collapsible cutting board, and so much more.
That may sound like a lot of equipment, but everything stays together thanks to the accompanying locking bungee. Because the pans have a multi-layer bottom, you can expect your meals to cook evenly over a campfire. Plus, they’re made of stainless steel, which means each piece is highly durable and corrosion-resistant.
3. Venture Wipes Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes; $15
While there are ways you can set up a shower inside your van, that can be expensive; it’s also unnecessary if you aren’t planning a long excursion on the road.
With that in mind, consider packing a few cleansing wipes for your next trips. Venture Wipes are biodegradable and infused with natural ingredients like aloe, vitamin E, and tea tree oil, so they can help you stay clean even when you aren’t washing with water. You can also choose from packs of 10 or 25, with each wipe packed up individually inside.
4. Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240; $200 with the on-page coupon
Unless you jerry-rig your van to include electricity, you’ll need something so you can still use all of your devices. This portable power station has a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack and works with cell phones, tablets, cameras, fans, lights, and more.
You can comfortably carry it with you to a campsite, as this lightweight device only weighs 6.6 pounds. While the brand claims it takes about five hours to get a full charge using your van’s battery and the provided cable, you can also grab a solar panel in case you don’t want to rely on your car’s battery to charge it.
5. CGEAR Original Sand-Free Outdoor Camping Rug; From $65
If you’re by the beach, you probably don’t want to track sand back into your van. The CGEAR outdoor rug is made with a high-density weave, which makes sand, dirt, and dust fall through the fabric without coming back up. Originally designed for military use, it has a quick drying time and is resistant to water and UV damage. You can choose from two shades and four sizes, making it a stylish addition to your van life.
6. Outland Living 823 Portable Gas Fire Pit; $129
If you want to take the guesswork out of starting a fire, consider a portable fire pit. This one from Outland Living runs off propane gas and comes with a cover and carrying kit, so it’s highly portable. According to the brand, it only takes a few minutes to set up and has a built-in regulator with a chrome valve knob, allowing you to control the height of each flame. Whether you’re making s’mores or telling your van companions horror stories over the open flames, this fire pit serves as a good centerpiece, too.
7. CLIQ Portable Camping Chair; $110
Once you’ve parked your van and set up your portable fire pit, you’ll want some chairs to relax in, and these portable camping chairs definitely fit the bill. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum and ripstop ballistic nylon with double seams, these chairs are highly durable and can support up to 300 pounds. But you can also fold them up so they’re roughly the size of a wrapped up umbrella when not in use, meaning they won’t take up too much space inside your van.
8. Thermacell Rechargeable Lighted E-Series EL55 Mosquito Repeller; $43
Nothing says the outdoors like mosquitoes. Fortunately, you can keep them at bay with this Thermacell rechargeable repeller. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have tried it and swear by it, in large part because it has a protection zone of 20 feet and is powered by a rechargeable Li-ion battery, so it can run for up to nine hours at a time. Better still, the DEET-free repellent is unscented and the cartridge you’ll get with this set is good for up to 12 hours of coverage.
9. Crown Shades Pop-Up Canopy; $144
If you like the idea of lounging underneath some shade but there aren’t any trees in sight, no worries: You can make some yourself with this pop-up canopy. All you need to do is snap the four legs into place with a single push and the canopy—which is 9 feet tall and has a 6-foot clearance under the valence—provides about 100 square feet of coverage. Made from water-repellent fabric, it comes in 18 shades and also offers UPF 50+ ultraviolet (UV) protection, so you can minimize your sun exposure even as you put your feet up.
10. Aeropress Go Travel Coffee Press Kit; $40
Quick and easy coffee that actually tastes good? You may be skeptical, but with the right gadgets, you won’t have to give up decent coffee during your van escapades. Instead, you can make it wherever you go with the Aeropress Go coffee press kit.
This must-have device creates three servings of espresso-style shots of coffee, ideal if you’re of the latte, cappuccino, or Americano persuasion. Or, if you want a classic caffeinated brew, it makes an eight-ounce serving of regular coffee, which can easily be made into a cold brew.
Whatever your preference, the convenient sizing and fast brewing time (only one minute!) will make it easy to love this Aeropress, which is smaller than the original model and perfect for compact spaces, especially vans.
11. Uber Appliance Portable 9-Liter Mini Fridge; $100
As van life essentials go, a portable mini fridge is high on the list. This one is on the smaller side, but if you’re looking to save space, it’s a great option. Designed to plug into your 12-volt car plug, it can hold up to 12 cans of your favorite beverage or nine standard-sized water bottles. It also comes in five colors and its retro design is also a fantastic fit if you’re going for the ‘70s vibe inside your van.
12. CONBOLA Portable Battery-Operated Fan with LED Lantern; $36
If there aren’t enough cool evening breezes, generate your own with this portable fan. It’s only a little louder than a whisper at less than 30 decibels, allowing you to quietly talk to your van mates without difficulty. Plus, it rotates at 270 degrees, so you won’t have to argue over who gets the fan next.
With this compact device, everyone can feel the cool air. Plus, because it’s battery-operated, you won’t have to worry about leaving it plugged in. This fan even comes with an LED lantern that has three brightness levels and a hanging hook design, so you can read and cool down at the same time.
