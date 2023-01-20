Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Tool Works “Like Magic” for Removing Unwanted Pet Hair
Having a cat or dog in your home can be one of the best things in life: Pets may help reduce stress, promote better health and wellness, and offer fun insights into your overall personality. While these cuddly companions are loving and fun, they can also leave a big mess behind them. The furrier they are, the more likely they are to shed on your furniture, bed, and clothes.
However, there’s an easy way to rid your home of unwanted pet hair. Enter the ChomChom pet hair remover, which is a big hit with Amazon shoppers, boasting more than 98,000 five-star reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall on the site. Not only that, but it has also become a viral sensation on TikTok, with users describing it as “so satisfying” to use, even if the hair it pulls up is a bit gross to see once you’re done cleaning.
Originally $32, this roller for cat and dog hair is on sale now for $30. But if you use the on-page coupon, you can save an additional $5, bringing the price down to just $25. Unlike other pet hair removers that use sticky tape (which needs to be thrown out and replaced after every use), this gadget has nylon rollers that go to work once the tool is manually rolled back and forth over furniture and clothes. Another thing that sets the ChomChom apart is that it has a built-in bin for collecting pet hair. After you use it, just pop the bin open open and empty those stray strands right in the trash.
Pet owners on Amazon seem to just love using it too. “I am totally impressed with this ChomChom pet hair remover,” raved one five-star reviewer. “For the last several years I have used a masking tape roller, which you have to replace when gone. This works ten times better and faster!” A shopper with three dogs—and who has previously used the FURminator and a Dyson to vacuum up pet hair—described it as a fun alternative to use, while another user really enjoyed how easy it is to operate.
At $25 on sale (was $32), the ChomChom pet hair remover is an affordable must-have for pet owners who are fed up with traditional lint brushes—especially because this “Amazon’s Choice” item is effective, reusable, and more convenient than pulling out a vacuum. And as this satisfied customer puts it, “This is amazing for cat hair. It’s like magic, better or just as good as any vacuum attachment at getting cat hair off my couch.”