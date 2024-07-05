The 25 Colleges Offering the Highest Return on Your Investment
It’s valid to wonder whether college is worth it at all—but the answer might depend on what college you’re talking about.
In 2019, the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce published an extensive report that ranked 4500 colleges and universities according to return on investment [PDF]. Researchers used data on tuition and postgraduate salaries from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard to determine the worth of a degree 10, 15, 20, 30, and 40 years after enrollment.
The metric they went with for return on investment is “net present value” (NPV), which, per the report, is “how much a sum of money in the future is valued today [including] costs, future earnings, and the length of time it would take to invest and earn a certain amount of money over a fixed horizon.”
To them, the 40-year mark is the most accurate measure of worth, so that’s what we went with in the table below. The top 25 is a more eclectic mix than a garden-variety list of best colleges and universities. You’ve got your Yales and your Harvards, sure, but there are also a number of more trade-specific institutions. The top three, for example, are all pharmacy schools: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. There are also a handful of maritime academies and, unsurprisingly, several tech institutes.
See the top 25 below, and explore the full report here, which also lets you filter for various factors. (You can, for example, choose to only see four-year or two-year schools, private or public schools, or only schools in, say, Ohio. There’s also a search function so you don’t have to scroll to find your own institution.)
Ranking
School
Location
40-Year NPV
1.
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Albany, New York
$2,722,000
2.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
St. Louis, Missouri
$2,714,000
3.
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Boston, Massachusetts
$2,421,000
4.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, Massachusetts
$2,273,000
5.
Stanford University
Stanford, California
$2,068,000
6.
Maine Maritime Academy
Castine, Maine
$2,043,000
7.
Babson College
Wellesley, Massachusetts
$1,985,000
8.
Harvard University
Cambridge, Massachusetts
$1,967,000
9.
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C.
$1,950,000
10.
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Kings Point, New York
$1,949,000
11.
University of the Sciences
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
$1,928,000
12.
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts
$1,869,000
13.
Harvey Mudd College
Claremont, California
$1,851,000
14.
Stevens Institute of Technology
Hoboken, New Jersey
$1,833,000
15.
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
$1,832,000
16.
California State University Maritime Academy
Vallejo, California
$1,818,000
17.
California Institute of Technology
Pasadena, California
$1,810,000
18.
Colorado School of Mines
Golden, Colorado
$1,794,000
19.
Bentley University
Waltham, Massachusetts
$1,786,000
20.
Yale University
New Haven, Connecticut
$1,777,000
21.
Columbia University
New York City, New York
$1,769,000
22.
SUNY Maritime College
New York City, New York
$1,761,000
23.
Duke University
Durham, North Carolina
$1,754,000
24.
Carnegie Mellon University
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
$1,750,000
25.
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, Georgia
$1,729,000