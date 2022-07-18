Disney’s App Will Soon Make Sure You Never Again Lose Your Car in Their Byzantine Parking Lots
Forgetting where you parked your car at the grocery store is bad enough. But losing track of it in Disney’s parking lot labyrinth could seriously make you question the notion that you’re in the happiest place on Earth.
Soon, however, you’ll never again have to end a day of Disney Parks thrills with a seemingly endless search for your vehicle. As Travel + Leisure reports, the resort giant has partnered with State Farm on a new app feature that keeps track of your car for you.
Basically, your only job is to download the My Disney Experience or Disneyland app, find the car locator icon on the home screen or in the features menu, and fill in a few details about your parking spot. According to Disney Parks Blog, “the feature functions best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on your mobile device.” If the app has access to your location, it’ll actually enter your parking spot details for you.
The feature is coming to Disney World in Orlando as early as this summer. Not only will this encompass lots at all the classic Disney World mainstays like Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, but also everything else that falls under the umbrella of Walt Disney World Resort—from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to Disney Springs. California Disney lovers will have to wait a little longer for the perk; the roll-out for Disneyland Resort isn’t scheduled until “later this year.”
If you love visiting Disney Parks so much that you wish you could live there, the next best thing is in the works: Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was developing residential communities.
[h/t Travel + Leisure]