Calling All Disney Adults: You Can Take a Private Jet Trip to All 12 Disney Parks—For $110,000
For some people, Disney Parks are a blissful escape from life. For others, Disney Parks are life.
If you fall into the latter category—and have more than $100,000 to blow—you’ll probably be interested to hear about Disney’s latest travel package, titled Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure.
It’s exactly what it sounds like: A private jet will ferry you and other guests to and from all 12 Disney theme parks, beginning at Disneyland in Anaheim and ending at Orlando’s Disney World. In addition to hitting up Disney spots in Tokyo, Shanghai, and more, you’ll also make stops at a few of the world’s most famous non-Disney attractions, from the Taj Mahal to the Pyramids of Giza.
The price tag for the 24-day adventure—which lasts from July 9 to August 1, 2023 —starts at $109,995. But as Deadline reports, there’s an extra $10,995 fee (or higher) for anyone traveling alone. While it can’t exactly qualify as a bargain, you can rest assured that you’ll be treated to just about every luxury Disney has to offer. On the jet, an Icelandair “VIP-configured” Boeing 757, guests will be attended to by a chef, a physician, and a staff of three. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the trip are included; and high-quality lodgings range from official Disneyland Hotels to Cairo’s Marriott Mena House and beyond. The itinerary for each leg of the journey is already set, but you will get to choose between different activities based on your interests.
There are only 75 spots available for this particular Adventure by Disney, and people who’ve already gone on at least three previous Adventures will get priority: Booking opens to them on June 20, 2022. Two days later, other previous Adventures guests can claim seats; followed by Golden Oak Club members on June 24 and everyone else on June 28.
You can learn more about the trip here.
[h/t Deadline]