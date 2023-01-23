Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Finally Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment
Funko is famous for creating vinyl figurines of characters from movies and TV, but it has been known to immortalize real-life celebrities as well. Dolly Parton is the latest larger-than-life icon to get the Funko Pop! treatment.
The brand is celebrating the Queen of Country, who turned 77 on January 19, by adding her to its line of collectible toys. The Pop! doll comes in two styles: one dressed in a bedazzled orange suit and holding a banjo, and the other playing an electric guitar while sporting the iconic white jumpsuit the singer wore to Glastonbury 2014.
Though both Dollys come in sparkly platform heels, the Glastonbury figure stands .13 inches taller at 4.5 inches. Both figurines also feature the musician’s signature blonde hairdo.
The Dolly in white is listed for $15 on the Funko website, and the Dolly in orange is slightly cheaper at $12. You can sign up on each respective landing page to be notified when the new products hit the Funko store. However, the orange jumpsuit Dolly is also available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth (for $12) or through Walmart’s online store (for about $20, as it also comes with a protective case). The toy should ship out in either March or April, depending on which site you order from.
If you can’t wait that long to get your hands on one of these collector’s items, don’t worry. There’s a whole world of Dolly Parton-branded swag to explore, including a “Doggy Parton” pet clothing line that launched last year, as well as Duncan Hines mixes inspired by the star’s love of cooking. Some new mixes are even launching on the company’s site for the general public on Wednesday, February 8, including those for brownies, buttermilk biscuits, and cornbread.