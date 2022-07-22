10 Home Organization Products Under $30 That Experts Say Will Help You Declutter Your Space
Ever wonder how your car keys ended up in the refrigerator, or why Alexa keeps better track of your phone than you do? Perhaps it’s because your living space has become a bit too messy as you navigate the “new normal,” especially if you’re someone who still works from home.
No need to judge yourself for not twinning with Marie Kondo, though—experts say it’s hard to follow systems that were set up to work for someone else (rather than your own unique needs and style). “Personality plays an essential role in being organized because people’s brains are wired with different strengths and weaknesses,” says Kelly McMenamin, co-author of Organize Your Way: Simple Strategies for Every Personality and co-founder of PixiesDidIt!, a home organization company that empowers clients to organize based on their personalities.
“If someone is trying to get organized [while] pretending to be somebody they’re not, they’re not likely to stay organized,” McMenamin tells Mental Floss. Instead, she claims that the key is to integrate your personal vibe into each system. “Start by assessing [your] natural habits—good and bad—and building systems around these realities,” she adds.
Clutter can, of course, get in the way of all that. So how do you jumpstart the process, especially if you’re someone who doesn't like tossing stuff out? “Start small,” says Laura Ellis, founder of Organized by Ellis, a Los Angeles-based home organization company. “Do not begin with papers or keepsakes that are highly emotional. Tackle easy things to organize so you can see and feel the benefits. It will boost your confidence and help create momentum.”
Beyond making it easier to find your car keys and other household essentials, experts claim these decluttering moves can have a big impact on your mood as well. “It makes people feel like they have control,” says McMenamin, which in turn can be great for promoting relaxation and peace of mind.
To get more help sorting things out, we asked these professionals what must-have home organization products they'd recommend to folks for under $30, which you can shop below. Happy decluttering!
1. Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers, Pack of 30; $21
One of the best ways to arrange your bedroom is to outfit your closet with matching hangers. “If all your hangers are uniform, it prevents [tangling] and looks a lot more orderly,” Ellis says. This set of 30 hangers from the budget-friendly Amazon Basics line is a great place to start. These velvet-coated hangers have rounded corners and notches for non-slip support, so they’re perfect for everyday use and will make organizing your wardrobe feel a lot easier.
2. Amolliar Lazy Susan Rotating Turntable; From $10
Both experts adore Lazy Susans when it comes to organizing. Ellis recommends using them in the laundry room, as they can make detergent, dryer sheets, and other supplies easier to reach, particularly on high shelves or those that are otherwise difficult to access. McMenamin, on the other hand, says that turntables are great to use in kitchens whenever possible, and not just for spices and cans. “They lend themselves to easy retrieval of a plethora of kitchen pantry items,” she says. This 4.8-star-rated Lazy Susan fits the bill, and rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can see and reach all items.
3. VaeFae Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer; $30
Both experts suggested using drawer organizers, and Ellis in particular likes to use them in kitchen areas because “those are the spaces most used and they get [disorganized] very quickly.” This bamboo utensil organizer is expandable and features five to seven compartments, so you can straighten out your drawers and find all your favorite gadgets in one place without having to call for a search party. It even comes with a removable block, making it easy to store knives.
4. WOWLIVE Freestanding Divided Laundry Hamper; $27
McMenamin says you can pre-sort clothes effortlessly before they even go to the laundry room by having two hampers in every occupied bedroom: one for hand-wash/dry cleaning items and the other for clothes that are safe to run through a washer and dryer. This freestanding laundry basket is divided into two laundry baskets already, so sorting and carrying those dirty clothes will be a breeze.
5. Delta Polished Chrome Metal Hook; $15
“People who dump their coats on chairs or tables are not likely to easily start hanging up their coats in a coat closet on a coat hanger,” says McMenamin, but installing hooks outside of a closet could be a gamechanger—plus, they’re handy in other areas around the house, like along mudroom walls or entryways. With their traditional vibe, these classic chrome hooks will add a touch of nostalgia to your space, and could be perfect for storing backpacks, scarves, hats, and yes—especially coats.
6. Mkono Woven Storage Basket; From $20
It’s never too early to teach your children the fine art of organizing. This woven boho basket can fit toys and other odds and ends to help little ones learn how to sort items, which experts say is a good thing. It can also be used to stash pet toys and leashes, throw blankets, towels, and books.
7. mDesign Stackable Storage Containers Box with Pull-Out Drawer; From $16
Your bathroom sink and vanity can become a “dumping ground” for everything from toothpaste to daily moisturizers. According to both experts, this makes under-the-sink organizers essential, particularly if your vanity doesn't come with built-in drawers already. “They make everything easier to retrieve and put away,” McMenamin says. With clear, stackable containers, you’ll be able to keep bathroom clutter under better control. As an added bonus, this one from mDesign features a pull-out drawer, so you can see—and grab—everything more seamlessly.
8. EZOWare Collapsible Storage Cubes, Set of 6; $23
While Ellis recommends using “lots of big baskets” to store stuffed animals and toys in kids’s rooms, these convenient, multi-colored storage cubes are a good alternative, too. Along with adding a pop of color to any nursery, they’re also ideal for storing dolls, action figures, and other gizmos in a playroom.
9. SPACEKEEPER 3-Tier Slim Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer; $22
Want something versatile to keep items tidy from all over the house? Try a mobile cart. Whether you're storing baby items for a changing table in a small nursery or need a place to keep heavy-duty cleaning products, this fan favorite (which has more than 25,000 reviews on Amazon) should do the trick. Along with offering compact storage space, this sleek option can easily be rolled into another area after use, so it's good for homes where space is limited. When you're done, just tuck it into a corner or move it out of sight—it's that simple.
10. cutequeen 4-Tier Plastic Multi-Purpose Storage Shelf; $30
One area of the house you don't want to forget about is your garage; you can use it to store items that you may not need every day, or for stuff you grabbed in bulk, like cleaning products and paper goods that you found on sale. This plastic storage shelf is ideal for keeping such things off the floor, and can prevent your garage space from becoming a black hole where things go to get lost.
