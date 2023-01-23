The 10 Friendliest Costco Locations in the U.S.
There are plenty of reasons to love Costco, from its surprisingly robust clothing section to its $1.50 hot dog and soda deal. Even if you leave the big-box store without a rotisserie chicken or a 60,000-piece puzzle, your interactions with employees can make the trip a positive one. If customer service is what you’re after, check out the friendliest Costco locations in the U.S.
Finance Buzz surveyed Costco members across the country to determine which stores provided shoppers with the most pleasant experience. The retailer’s warehouse in Cumming, Georgia, earned glowing reviews, with a friendliness score of 9.5 out of 10. That rating applies to employees in every department, but one customer specifically praised workers in the vision and hearing center for their helpfulness.
The Cumming location is tied with the one in Hawthorne, California, for title of America’s friendliest Costco. The store also earned a high rating of 9.5 out of 10 from members. Located in the Los Angeles metro area, it’s busier than many Costcos, but this doesn’t prevent the staff from making customers feel welcome, according to one survey respondent. You can read the full list down below.
Overall, Costco attracts more vocal fans than your average retail chain. Passionate shoppers can choose to get married in the frozen food section, or even get buried in a casket from the retailer. Here are more facts about Costco you should know.
10 Friendliest Costco Locations in the U.S.
- Cumming, GA
- Hawthorne, CA
- Chico, CA
- Henderson, NV
- Cincinnati, OH
- Jacksonville, FL
- Indianapolis, IN
- Concord, CA
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Matthews, NC
[h/t Finance Buzz]