Costco Is Selling a 60,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle That’s Nearly 30 Feet Long
Warehouse giant Costco likes to do everything big, from super-sized bottles of ketchup to barrels full of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. Their latest exclusive offering: A jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces that may take up an entire room when it’s finished.
The sprawling What a Wonderful World puzzle is actually 60 interconnected 1000-piece puzzles to make assembly (somewhat) feasible. Each features a painting from the Dowdle Art Studio of a fascinating landmark from different parts of the world, like The Great Wall of China and The Eiffel Tower.
Once each section is completed, it can be connected to the larger canvas. When finished, the puzzle measures 8 feet tall and 29 feet wide. An included legend helps you keep track of which puzzle goes where in the literal bigger picture of things.
Costco has declared it the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle, and that’s likely to be true. Previous contenders include the Memorable Disney Moments puzzle from Ravensburger that tops 40,000 pieces and measures 6.2 feet tall by 22.3 feet wide and a Kodak puzzle landscape (51,300 pieces) depicting 27 wonders of the world that clocks in at 6.25 feet tall and 28.5 feet wide.
The What a Wonderful World puzzle retails for $599. It’s a bit steep, but fortunately, Costco’s hot dog and soda combo remains $1.50.
[h/t Penn Live]