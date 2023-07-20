Your Family Could Get Paid $15,000 to Visit Midwestern State Fairs This Summer
In case you need a justification for trying weird deep-fried foods.
Every summer, countless families flock to state fairs and share their experiences on social media. This year, you could get paid to do it.
As Travel + Leisure reports, AmericInn by Wyndham is looking for a family to visit three state fairs in the Midwest between Friday, August 11 and Friday, August 18 of this year and document their trip online. Not only will they stay in AmericInn hotels for free the whole week, but they’ll get $10,000 to cover all expenses and a $5000 bonus after the gig is over. The company will also grant them a year-long Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership—the highest rewards tier—and send them a suitcase of AmericInn swag to sport at the fairs.
People without public social media accounts should probably skip this dream job, which centers around posting. For each of the three state fairs, winners must share one Instagram video post or reel and two three-frame Instagram stories. They’ll also have to send three photos from each fair to Wyndham and write 10 tips for visiting the fairs that Wyndham can share on their own platforms.
You don’t need a huge family in order to qualify; it can just be you and one other relative. But you do need to be a U.S. resident with a valid ID and the ability to drive to the state fairs. If there are kids in the party, their parent or guardian can’t be under 21.
To apply, record a 60-second video or write at least 300 words about why your family would make the perfect AmericInn State Fair Family and what part of the experience most excites you. Email it to fairfamily@americinn.com by Tuesday, July 25, along with a family photo, a link to your public social media accounts, and a mention of where you live. Judges will conduct video interviews with two finalists and choose a winner around Wednesday, August 2.
Learn more about the rules and conditions here.