Whoa: Check Out All 162 Injuries Sustained by John Wick in His First Three Films
Action heroes possess a certain invulnerability, and nowhere is that on better display than in the John Wick franchise. The series, which began in 2014, stars Keanu Reeves as an assassin who merely wants to live in peace with his dog. When his companion is killed, Wick reenters the sordid world of professional killers, many of whom attempt to dispose of Wick by whatever means necessary.
With John Wick: Chapter Four due in theaters March 24, UK law firm Express Solicitors decided it would be a good time to break down Wick’s many, many injuries in the first three films. (The latter two were released in 2017 and 2019, respectively.)
The total: 162 attacks, not counting the attempts Wick was able to block or otherwise defend.
Despite the trilogy’s reputation for gunplay, Wick is most often threatened via hand-to-hand combat. He’s been assaulted by getting knocked to the floor a total of 14 times and getting thrown through glass (a very cinematic fight strategy) 14 times. While Wick has been shot 12 times while wearing bulletproof armor, he’s only been shot cleanly once.
Here are Wick’s most severe injuries:
Wick is not likely to get a reprieve in the fourth film, which Reeves has said features “the most action” of any in the series. He might also be concussed in a spin-off, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, as well as the forthcoming Continental television series about the famed assassin-friendly hotel.
[h/t Express Solicitors]