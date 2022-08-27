What's the Kennection? #25
1. The town of Kapoho, Hawaii is now uninhabited because it was inundated by what in June 2018?
LAVA
2. What rental car company, America’s third largest, chose its name in 1974 to appear alphabetically before competitors in the phone book?
ALAMO
3. In 2010, the shallot was biologically reclassified as belonging to the same species as what other vegetable?
ONION
4. The name of the god Thor derives from a Proto-Germanic word for what weather phenomenon?
THUNDER
5. In a 1939 novelty song, the singer pretends to be what household item, begging, “Tip me over and pour me out”?
TEAPOT
