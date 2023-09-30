What’s the Kennection? #82
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. The 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision concerns the treatment “of children in public schools solely on the basis of” what?
RACE
2. What kind of organization is the milieu for the Broadway hits Damn Yankees and Take Me Out?
A BASEBALL TEAM
3. The prospector mascot of the San Francisco 49ers is named in honor of what kind of bread?
SOURDOUGH
4. In its support for electrification, California will ban sales of all ICE vehicles by 2035. What does ICE stand for?
INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE
5. In what 2022 movie does Ralph Fiennes call the s’more “the most offensive assault on the human palate ever contrived”?
THE MENU
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->