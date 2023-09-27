Love Candles? You Can Get Select Scents From Yankee Candle on Sale for Half Off
This early October Prime Day deal on select candles from the brand is just too good to skip.
Whether you prefer fall scents or for your home to smell like endless summer, Yankee Candle is a brand that most candle connoisseurs swear by, and it’s not hard to see why. Founded in South Hadley, Massachusetts, back in 1969 after founder Mike Kittredge—then just a teenager—wanted to make a special Christmas gift for his mother, the company has since expanded to include everything from car air fresheners to spooky seasonal décor, and more.
If you love Yankee Candle’s vast selection of fruity, floral, spicy, and/or woodsy aromas, you’re in luck. For a limited time over on Amazon, you can actually get select large jar candles for up to more than 50 percent off as part of an early October Prime Day deal. You can also nab returning favorites like Granny Smith on sale for $15 (plus shipping) if you prefer to shop at Yankee Candle directly.
There are some well-loved classics you can get for less right now, like MidSummer’s Night (usually $31; now $16), which has musky notes of patchouli, sage, and mahogany cologne. Speaking of sage, you can make your favorite room smell like a spring garden any time you want if you grab this Sage & Citrus candle, which is on sale on Amazon for just under $14, so you’ll save about 56 percent (and get it for cheaper than you would if you were shopping at Yankee Candle proper).
And for folks who wish they never had to leave the pumpkin patch, this Spiced Pumpkin candle is absolutely perfect—and marked down to just under $17, down from its normal $31 price tag. You can even get a jumpstart on the holiday season by lighting this crisp Balsam & Cedar pick (also reduced to about $17) or opt for something sweet like Christmas Cookie (on sale for $20).
No matter which fragrance you choose, all of Yankee Candle’s large jar candles are a great value because they can burn for anywhere between 110 to 150 hours, especially if you remember to trim the wicks. They’re also made from paraffin-grade candle wax, which the brand claims provides a “clear, consistent burn.”
Would a bargain by other brand still smell as sweet? It’s tough to say. From seasonal must-haves to scents you’ve never tried before, these Yankee Candle deals on Amazon and the retailer’s site are an excuse to treat your home—and your nose—to something great. If you want to find more candles under $30, be sure to check out our roundup, too.