Amazon’s October Prime Day Is Coming Back—and Here Are All the Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Another Prime Day is on the horizon, and you can discover everything you need to know about it right here.
By Nicole Pyles
In case you missed this year’s first Prime Day event, Amazon has just announced the next one. During the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event (also known as October Prime Day), you can take advantage of some of the biggest discounts of the season and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
From when it’s being held to how to score the best early discounts, you’ll find everything you need to know about next month’s Prime Day right here.
When is October Prime Day?
Earlier this week, Amazon revealed that its latest 48-hour savings event will kick off on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 a.m. EST. The event will run through Wednesday, October 11. Shoppers in countries like Australia, Canada, China, the U.S., and the UK will all have a chance to shop for discounts on top-rated items during it; deal hunters in Japan, however, will have to wait until later in the month to shop during the Prime Big Deal Days event.
Who Can Shop for October Prime Day Deals?
You’ll have to be a Prime member to shop the upcoming October Prime Day event. A Prime membership costs $15 per month (or $139 if you want to pay for a full year up front) and allows you to take advantage of same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery options.
Not only that, but you can get free games, check out Amazon Original shows, and enjoy a year of GrubHub+ for free, along with other perks. Prime members with a Prime Visa, Prime store card, or Amazon Prime secured card can earn an extra 5 percent back when they purchase select Amazon devices between Monday, October 2 and Thursday, October 12.
Pro tip: If you're not a member yet and you sign up for a 30-day free trial before Tuesday, October 10, you can shop for all the deals and then just cancel it before sale wraps up. (Sssh, it’ll be our little secret.)
How Is October Prime Day different from other Prime Days?
There really isn’t a significant difference between the Prime Day that Amazon usually hosts in July and the one they’re gearing up to do this October.
However, it is a fairly new phenomenon that the retailer only started doing in 2020, because of the COVID-19 lockdown. After skipping it in 2021, Amazon brought it back in 2022 (but dubbed it the Prime Early Access Sale). Now it looks like it’ll be a recurring event—especially because Amazon is now claiming it kicks off the holiday shopping season. Savvy shoppers might suspect, however, that it’s really just an attempt from Amazon to stand out from the competition ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because virtually every retailer participates in those November sales.
How To Find The Best October Prime Day Early Deals
While we don’t know everything that will be on sale during this savings bonanza, there’s a good chance that many of the products that were discounted during the July Prime Day event will get marked down again. That means you’ll likely find price reductions on top-selling Amazon devices, robot vacuums, kitchen gadgets, and more.
However, the e-commerce giant has offered a bit of a sneak peek for what’s in store for October Prime Day. There are invite-only deals right now on SodaStream bundle packs, Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) camera systems, and Philips air fryers, among other things.
If you’re a Prime member, you can click on those invite-only deals and then request an “invite” to the sale. You’ll then receive an exclusive link to purchase the item. Or if you want to go high-tech for Amazon’s second-biggest shopping event, you can ask Alexa to remind you of deals you’ve saved the moment they go live.
We’ve also rounded up some of the best bargains already available and organized them by price. We’ll also be updating this list regularly in the lead-up to the 48-hour event, so be sure to bookmark it.
The Best Early October Prime Day Deals
Under $50
Cleverfy Shower Steamers, Box of 6 for $17 (Save $8)
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $22 (Save $18)
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control for $26 (Save $10)
PURA D’OR Scalp Therapy Shampoo & Healing Conditioner Set for $26 (Save $4)
Bentgo Pop Bento-Style Lunch Box for $30 (Save $10)
Hamilton Beach 3QT Copper Electric Fondue Pot Set for $34 (Save $9)
uDreamer Wireless Turntable for $40 (Save $30)
Echo Pop Speaker with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $40 (Save $13)
Echo Dot Speaker with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $50 (Save $13)
Under $100
Casper Sleep Original Pillow from $58 (Save up to $15)
Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop for $60 (Save $30)
Y-Stop 13-Foot Double Hammock with Pillow for $65 (Save $31)
Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $70 (Save $20)
BLACK+DECKER 12V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit, 60-Piece for $70 (Save $20)
LEVOIT Smart Thermostat for $76 (Save $74)
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack for $89 (Save $10)
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $90 (Save $13)
JBL Live Free NC+True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $100 (Save $50)
Under $200
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2021 Release) for $120 (Save $30)
Garmin Venu Sq, GPS Smartwatch for $120 (Save $80)
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system, 3 Pack for $127 (Save $87)
Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series for $130 (Save $70)
BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner for $130 (Save $45)
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen.) with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $130 (Save $13)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for $140 (Save $60)
Cricut EasyPress 3 Smart Heat Press Machine with Built-In Bluetooth for $149 (Save $71)
Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $150 (Save $50)
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical for $153 (Save $27)
Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL for $170 (Save $50)
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier for $199 (Save $31)
Under $500
Echo Studio with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $200 (Save $13)
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $249 (Save $101)
Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree for $258 (Save $190)
Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $270 (Save $59)
Greenworks 80V (180 MPH / 610 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower for $277 (Save $73)
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB) for $370 (Save $130)