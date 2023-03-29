Mental Floss
Here's How Much a Big Mac Costs Around the World

Jake Rossen
Big Macs: Filling your stomach, emptying your wallet.
The not-so-secret approach that has made McDonald’s a household name around the world is consistency. In theory, a Big Mac should be the same whether you’re in New York or California, Brazil or Canada. But just because you’re getting the same ingredients or the same menu doesn’t mean you’re paying the same price.

Online lender CashNetUSA recently broke down the cost of the signature menu item in different capital cities around the world and converted to United States currency.

A map displaying the cost of a McDonald's Big Mac around the world is pictured
Click image for full-size. / Courtesy of CashNetUSA

The average price of a Big Mac in the U.S. is $5.17. If you get a craving in Liechtenstein or Switzerland, however, you can expect to pay $7.75. The burger is cheapest is Pakistan, where an order will set you back just $1.91.

The site also logged the cost of a Happy Meal, where the Swiss can pay roughly double for one compared to Americans:

A map displaying the cost of a McDonald's Happy Meal around the world is pictured
Click image for full-size. / Courtesy of CashNetUSA

There's also a breakdown of the 10 priciest menu items around the globe, where France’s Triple Cheddar and Double Beef is not only expensive, but offers a 1336 caloric payload:

An illustration displaying the most expensive McDonald's menu items around the world is pictured
Click image for full-size. / Courtesy of CashNetUSA

The Big Mac originated with McDonald’s franchisee Jim Delligatti in Pittsburgh, who modeled it after a beefy double-patty burger offered by rival chain Big Boy. McDonald’s launched it nationally in 1968. The following year, the Big Mac accounted for 19 percent of the company’s business. An estimated 900 million are sold each year.

